Beyoncé, Peloton Strike Multiyear Content Partnership

What to Know Bike maker Peloton said Beyoncé will work with the company “on various forms of class curation.”

Peloton also said Beyoncé is the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years.”

The bike maker Peloton announced Tuesday morning a multiyear partnership with singer-songwriter Beyoncé to produce exclusive content with her music for its streamed workout classes.

The company did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

“Beyoncé and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences ... across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation,” Peloton said in a release.

Peloton shares jumped more than 4% in premarket trading. As of Monday’s market close, the stock is up more than 252% this year, bringing its market cap to $29.1 billion.

In the coming months, the company said Beyoncé will continue to work with Peloton “on various forms of class curation.”

Beyoncé is the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, the company said.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years.”

Here’s the full press release announcing the partnership.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: