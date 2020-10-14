Business

Millennials

Boston, Cambridge Ranked Among Top Cities for Millennials

The rankings were based on various factors within different cities

By Kaleel Weatherly

Getty Images

Millennials represent the largest segment of the U.S. workforce, as well as a growing part of the Boston area's population.

As these young professionals assess where they might want to build a career and a life away from the office, a number of factors can shape their decisions. If you're one of those young workers perhaps looking to take your talents to a new city, here's some research that might help you find the city that's best for you.

A ranking from Pittsburgh-based research group Niche looked at the most recently available information across a number of categories and has produced what Niche calls the Best Cities for Young Professionals in America.

Among the factors considered in the ranking are local public schools, crime, housing, nightlife, diversity, jobs, weather, cost of living, outdoor activities and commuting.

Read more in The Boston Business Journal.

More Business Headlines

food & drink Oct 7

Ruby Tuesday Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Boston Business Journal Oct 7

Here's How Much Revenue the Red Sox Lost on Game Days With Empty Stands

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

MillennialsBostonfoodcambridgelifestyle
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us