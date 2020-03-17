Businesses Close, Take Financial Hits Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With people being told to social distance to help ease the coronavirus pandemic, businesses in New England and across the country are starting to take a financial hit.

National Amusements, the owner of Showcase Cinemas, announced Tuesday it is shutting down its theaters in North America. Their cinemas, which include many in Massachusetts, closed Monday evening and will not resume operations until at least April 7, according to a statement by National Amusements.

"All tickets purchased in advance for future shows will be refunded and all Showcase Subscribe membership accounts will be placed on hold," read a statement from the company.

Massachusetts-based Jordan's Furniture also announced it is closing all stores beginning Wednesday due to the pandemic.

"The safety and health of both our guests and our J-Team is paramount. In the past few weeks, we have taken all necessary steps and preventive measures to keep our stores clean and safe," Jordan’s Furniture President Eliot Tatelman said. "However, it became apparent during the last few days that the right thing to do is to simply close all stores until we, as a community and as a country, have a better idea about the coronavirus."

The company did not say when its stores will reopen.

Major national retailers also announced temporary closures, including Macy's and Nordstrom. They have stores in many malls in Massachusetts.

David Shulman, senior economist with the UCLA Andersen Forecast, explains how tax deferments are just the start of measures the federal government will need to keep the U.S. economy from slipping into a much worse situation.

At the Burlington Mall, the closed signs were up at many stores on Tuesday saying they want to keep their customers and employees safe.

"I've noticed it and I think it's very important that it happens because we don't want to spread the coronavirus," shopper Mary Darby said.

While some workers will get to work from home, others will have their shifts cut. Some companies said they will still pay employees during the closures, but others will not.

"It's really terrible and it's kind of affecting everybody," Darby said.

The alternative to stores being closed is shopping online.