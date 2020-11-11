Business

Chipotle

Chipotle to Open its First Digital-Only Restaurant as Online Orders Soar

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated customers’ shift to ordering online, pushing Chipotle to try to optimize the experience as much as possible

By Amelia Lucas | CNBC

Fast casual restaurant Chipotle Mexican Grill logo seen in Manhattan.
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images (File)

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open the doors to its first digital-only restaurant on Saturday.

Unlike a traditional Chipotle location, it will not include a dining room or a line for ordering. Customers have to order in advance on Chipotle’s app, website or third-party delivery platforms.

The new restaurant design is meant for urban areas, where real estate is more expensive and a full-size restaurant isn’t possible, but the first location will open in Highland, New York, just outside of the gates of West Point.

Business

Economy 10 hours ago

Future of Business Travel Up in the Air as Virus Upends Work Life

stocks 23 hours ago

Asian Shares Mostly Higher as Focus Shifts to Virus Recovery

The design will also be able to accommodate large catering orders, which will have their own entry and lobby for pick-up.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated customers’ shift to ordering online, pushing Chipotle to try to optimize the experience as much as possible. In the third quarter, the company reported that digital sales more than tripled, and CEO Brian Niccol said that total digital orders could exceed $2.5 billion this year, more than double last year’s total.

The crisis and its shock to the restaurant industry has pushed other companies to rethink their designs as wellBurger King and Shake Shack are among the restaurants that plan to add drive-thru lanes reserved for delivery drivers or online orders. Starbucks is now planning to build more mobile pickup cafes this year and in 2021 than it previously thought. 

Shares of Chipotle, which has a market value of $34.8 billion, have risen 67% so far this year.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC:

Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Chipotlecoronavirusrestaurants
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us