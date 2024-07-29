1 in 4 adults without kids worry about who will care for them as they age: 4 tips for securing your financial future

One in four childless adults older than 50 worries about who will provide care for them as they age, according to new data from Pew Research Center. And 35% are concerned about not having enough money in their later years.

There is plenty that people over 50 can do to invest in their financial and housing security. But they need to start now, says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermilion Financial.

"If they wait until 65 to assess their situation, that's what causes anxiety," La Spisa says. "That's the 'Ostrich Plan' where they take their head and put it in the sand and hope it will all work out."

Here are four tips that can help you design a safe and comfortable future.

1. Do a 'financial fire drill'

"Starting at age 50, you want to do a financial fire drill every day," La Spisa says.

Take account of all your current assets, spending and saving, and project what your finances will look like when you retire.

"Let's take your current path, and, without changing anything, let's see what it looks like on the eve of your turning 65," La Spisa says.

It's important to do this every year to take stock of changes. Perhaps a new medication increased your medical costs or you sold a property and have a bit of budgetary wiggle room.

After knowing your cash flow you can better assess if your spending or saving habits need to change over the next decade or so.

2. Sign up for long-term care insurance

Long-term care insurance covers a host of services not typically included in regular health insurance. This includes daily activities like bathing or dressing and reimbursement for assisted living facilities.

"If you have quality long-term care, you are transferring the risk from yourself to the insurance company," La Spisa says.

If you know you want to live in a nursing home or assisted living facility, visit some beforehand so you're familiar with your options when the time comes.

3. Make sure your home and city are 'aging friendly'

If you don't want to move to a nursing home, ask yourself if your home can accommodate your level of mobility, says Carolyn McClanahan, a physician, certified financial planner and founder of financial planning firm Life Planning Partners.

For example, if you have knee problems or use a walker, a three-story home might not be ideal.

"Make sure your home is aging friendly," McClanahan says.

Additionally, think about what kind of transportation you'll need and how far away you are from resources like hospitals and grocery stores.

"If you live somewhere where you're very car dependent and you can't drive, that makes it hard," she says. "Live in walkable communities where you can get to what you need more easily."

4. 'Make deposits of kindness'

Community is one of the most important safety nets when it comes elder care.

"If you don't have family you can count on or people who have already agreed to care for you, you need to create a community for yourself," McClanahan says.

You can do this through volunteering or signing up for a team sport at your community center.

"Make deposits of kindness for future care," she says. "Many women do food pantries or volunteer to help different people. When you're involved in the community you make friends."

You're not making connections to find a caretaker, but to design a social life where people are checking in on you. Should you need a hand, you'll have a few people to call.

"They say, 'It takes a village,'" McClanahan says. "Make sure you're participating in your village."

