10-Year Treasury Yield Back at 1.6% Following Stimulus, Vaccine Developments

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 1.6% once again on Friday morning, after President Joe Biden signed his stimulus package into law and announced he would direct states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced to 1.6% at 4:30 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to 2.348%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Treasury yields climbed after Biden signed the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package into law on Thursday afternoon.

The plan will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans. Direct deposits will start hitting Americans' bank accounts as soon as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

In addition to announcing his plan to make Covid vaccines available to all adults aged 18 and above, Biden said in his first primetime address to the nation on Thursday evening, that Americans should hopefully be able to gather in small groups to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Yields were also higher after the number of weekly new jobless claims came in lower than expected on Thursday, totaling 712,000 for the week ended March 6, below the 725,000 estimate.

The 10-year yield has risen rapidly recently, shooting up from 1% since the end of January, amid concerns about rising inflation. These concerns have been compounded by fears that the U.S. government's fiscal relief package, alongside the reopening of the economy, could stimulate it too quickly and cause a surge in prices.

On Friday, February's producer price index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment and inflation expectations data for March is expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions due to be held Friday.

