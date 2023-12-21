10-year Treasury yield falls as investors continue to assess path ahead for rate cuts

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell Thursday as investors continue to assess the path of future rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was seen opening over a basis point lower at 3.8639% after hitting its lowest level since July on Wednesday.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also about one basis point lower at 3.9947%, while the 2-year yield was fell less than one basis point to 4.3684%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Thursday will see new data releases on gross domestic product growth and jobless claims.

A rally in government debt has driven yields past many targets this year, as bigger-than-expected falls in inflation have increased bets for interest rate cuts.

10-year U.S. Treasury yields have declined by almost a percentage point since the end of October on rising expectations that the Fed will begin cutting rates as soon as March.