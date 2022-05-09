10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 3.17% With Inflation and Economic Growth in the Spotlight

The 10-year rate reached the 3% mark at the beginning of last week for the first time since 2018, and had hit 3.14% by Friday.

Investor focus this week will be on April inflation data, due out on Wednesday.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 3.17% on Monday morning, as investor focus remained on inflation and economic slowdown concerns.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed 4 basis points to 3.1726% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 4 basis points higher to 3.2659%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve announced a 50-basis-point interest rate hike on Wednesday but the central bank's efforts to combat rising inflation with more aggressive rate raises has also sparked concerns that this could potentially drag on economic growth.

There are no major economic data releases set to come out on Monday.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, U.S. first lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the country on Sunday. The U.S. and Group of Seven countries announced that they would increase short-term financial support for Ukraine as the war with Russia nears the three-month mark.

Auctions are scheduled to be held on Monday for $45 billion of 13-week bills and $42 billion of 26-week bills.

