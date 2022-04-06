Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

10-Year Yield Rises to Highest Level Since Early 2019 After Brainard Signals Speedy Fed Tightening

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Source: NYSE

The 10-year Treasury rose Wednesday to levels not seen since 2019, as investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard and awaited the latest insights into the central bank's policy tightening.

The benchmark rate traded around 2.67%, near its highest level since March 2019, as it stages a massive two-day jump. The 10-year closed Monday at around 2.4%.

Wednesday's move put the 10-year well above its 2-year counterpart, which traded at 2.541%. The 2-year had recently been trading above the 10-year triggering a so-called yield curve inversion.

The yield on the 5-year U.S. government bond moved up 5 basis points to 2.748%, and the 30-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 2.653%. Yields move inversely to prices, and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Brainard, who normally favors easy policy and low rates, said the central bank needs to move quickly to drive down inflation.

"Inflation is much too high and is subject to upside risks," she said in prepared remarks Tuesday. "The Committee is prepared to take stronger action if indicators of inflation and inflation expectations indicate that such action is warranted."

Investors are also awaiting the minutes from the previous Fed meeting, due out on Wednesday afternoon, for any clues to the central bank's plan for tightening monetary policy.

CNBC's Vicky McKeever contributed to this market report.

