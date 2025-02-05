10-year Treasury yield slips as traders digest fresh U.S. data

The yield on the 10-year Treasury slid on Wednesday as traders await ADP payroll data that would shed more light on the state of the U.S. economy.

The benchmark yield was down 5 basis points to trade at 4.462%, while the 2-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 4.193%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The bond market moves come after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Tuesday that the central bank should be careful how it adjusts interest rates amid an uncertain policy environment.

In broad terms, the Fed governor said he sees the economy strong, with inflation easing back on a "bumpy" road to the central bank's 2% goal and a labor market in a "solid position."

On Wednesday, ADP reported that private payrolls expanded by 183,000 jobs in January, above the 150,000 gain that economists polled by Dow Jones had penciled in. January's reading is also just above the 176,000 jobs created in December.

On the economic front, investors are now looking ahead to the January nonfarm payrolls report, which is due to be published on Friday and will provide insights into the employment picture.

Investors are also concerned that ongoing trade friction could slow economic growth and lead to higher bond prices.

China announced on Tuesday that it will respond with a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. and will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on select imports. The move comes after President Donald Trump imposed on Saturday a 10% tariff on goods coming from China.