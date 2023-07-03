Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

2-Year Treasury Yield Rises Slightly as Investors Assess Interest Rate and Economic Outlook

By Alex Harring,CNBC and Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The 2-year Treasury yield inched up Monday in a shortened trading day, as investors considered the outlook for the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy moves.

The 2-year Treasury yield traded nearly 1 basis point higher at 4.89%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was around flat at 3.815%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The ISM's manufacturing purchasing managers' index for June came in slightly worse than expected and was once again below 50, signaling that economic activity was declining.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Several key labor market reports and the minutes from the Fed's last meeting are also due throughout the week. Markets will close early Monday and be closed Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday.

It comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that it would take some time before inflation was back in the central bank's 2% target range.

Powell also reiterated that further interest rate hikes are likely and suggested that they may even be implemented at consecutive policy meetings depending on upcoming data.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

With a World-Class Workforce and a Booming Economy, North Carolina Repeats as America's Top State for Business in 2023

news 56 mins ago

Alaska, America's Worst State for Business, Pins Hopes on a Post-Oil Boom in Carbon Offsets

On Friday, the latest personal consumption expenditure price index indicated that inflationary pressures could be easing. It rose by 0.3% in May, which was in line with expectations by economists surveyed by Dow Jones, and by 4.6% compared to a year ago, just below the predicted 4.7%.

The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates at its next meeting later this month.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us