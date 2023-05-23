2-Year Treasury Yield Rises as Investors Assess U.S. Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as investors pondered the economic outlook amid debt ceiling negotiation concerns and uncertainty about the future of Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was up by nearly 6 basis points at 4.38%. Longer-dated Treasury yields were also higher, with benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbing 3 basis points to 3.75%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

Talks regarding a debt ceiling deal continued, with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy having what McCarthy described as a "productive" meeting on Monday. In comments made Monday, both Biden and McCarthy appeared more positive about finding a resolution.

Unless a deal is struck, the U.S. risks defaulting on its debt as soon as June 1, a deadline which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated Monday.

Meanwhile, uncertainty about the Fed's next interest rate policy moves intensified. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday that whether or not the central bank would hike rates in June was a "close call." Even if the Fed decided not to increase rates then, its rate-hiking campaign may not be over, he added.

In recent weeks, Fed officials have shared mixed views on what could be next for interest rates. That comes after the Fed's latest rate decision and guidance sparked hopes among investors for a rate hike pause or even rate cuts later this year.

Speaking on CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday, Bob Parker, senior advisor at the International Capital Markets Association, said those hopes had cooled slightly and he did not believe rate cuts were on the agenda for this year.

"I think the chance of the Fed raising rates further is now very limited, but I think it's very naive to assume that the Fed is going to cut interest rates," he said, adding that this is a possibility in 2024, "but certainly not in 2023."