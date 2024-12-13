3 resume red flags according to a former Google executive: Don’t ‘cram in as much as possible’

There are certain elements of a resume Jenny Wood loves to see.

The former Google exec — whose forthcoming book "Wild Courage" focuses on achieving your goals — has always loved a bit of personality on a resume. One of her favorite resumes included the line "in constant pursuit of the perfect oatmeal raisin cookie recipe," which showed the candidate was both curious and willing to take risks.

She also loves short, succinct bullet points under a job description. "It makes you look like an absolute superstar when you have bullets that are one line only," she says.

On the flipside, there are a few red flags Wood recommends avoiding.

1. 'Don't go over five bullets on any given role'

For starters, avoid a very long list of bullets under each job title.

"If you have 10 bullets under a role," says Wood, "it tells me that you cannot give an executive summary of what you did. It tells me that you don't know how to prioritize and separate the important from the unimportant."

It can give readers a sense that you don't know how to be concise or discerning when you communicate. That can leave Wood questioning how you'll behave with clients, potentially indicating "that you are not going to be mindful of their time and attention," she says.

When you're describing your accomplishments, "don't go over five bullets on any given role," she says.

2. 'Don't overdo it with links'

Adding links to your resume can help you show your achievements and demonstrate your impact, which is key in the job search.

Say you worked on a project that launched a new product to the market, and there's a "spreadsheet that shows the metrics quarter over quarter," Wood says. "You want to link to that stuff." You can link to specific examples of your projects or to a portfolio as well as "screenshots of good customer feedback," she says.

But "don't overdo it with links" and point to every project you've ever done, Wood cautions. If you have a link in every bullet, "it's just hard to read the resume," she says, "and again, shows that you're not discerning."

3. Don't try to 'cram in' too much

Finally, white space can be a critical part of your resume presentation.

"Spacing creates visual hierarchy and it ensures that the information can be digested more easily," says Wood, adding that for a lot of people, "the default is to cram in as much as possible."

As with listing too many bullets, having too little white space calls your judgment into question. "If your resume just has chunks of long prose, I'm already visualizing how hard it's going to be to read an email that you send me as your boss," Wood says.

Instead, make sure there are margins at the top and bottom of your resume, as well as on the sides. And include spaces between sections.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.