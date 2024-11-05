3 things to do besides watch the election tonight—’I made an appointment for a facial,’ one therapist says

As votes are tallied and counties are called for either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, most Americans will be watching closely — to the detriment of their own mental health.

Before early voting even started, 69% of Americans said the U.S. presidential election was a significant source of stress for them, according to data from the American Psychological Association.

While it's easy to get sucked into the interactive maps and never-ending analysis, it's important to remember that the media you consume will not change the results. In order to soothe Election Day anxiety, it's best to take a step back from social media altogether, says New York City-based psychotherapist Kathryn Smerling.

"If you've voted and done your thing, you've got to be able to let go," Smerling says.

Here's how to handle Election Day anxiety, according to mental health experts.

Schedule a full day

You don't want too much idle time on your hands, say Vanessa Kennedy, the director of psychology at Driftwood Recovery, a rehabilitation center in Austin, Texas.

"Open, sedentary time has been shown to increase anxiety because our mind can run wild and get creative with extreme visions of fearful outcomes," she says.

Any to-do's you've been putting off, now is the time to get those done.

You can also take this opportunity to have some fun, Smerling says. Her own plan? "I made an appointment for a facial at 6 P.M.," she says.

Whatever you do should be engaging or soothing enough to where you don't want to reach for your phone. If you're not sure where to start, try one of these therapist-approved activities.

1. Exercise

Working out is proven to alleviate anxiety and reduce negative thoughts. You can amp up the benefits of a Pilates class or run by inviting others along or doing them outside, Kennedy says.

"You may get bonus effects if there is a social or nature component involved, boosting your mood even more," she says.

You'll feel better well after the end of your workout, too, Smerling says: "The effects of exercise don't only last for the time you do the exercise, but for several hours after that."

2. Snag that hard-to-get reservation

A rarely discussed upshot of election night is that popular restaurants aren't as crowded.

"Go to a restaurant you've always wanted to go to, but usually they're always too busy," Smerling says

Gather some friends and have a nice meal. Even if you end up talking about the election, you're less likely to spiral about it around others, in a public space.

3. Go to the movie theater

A no-phone zone like a movie theater can be the perfect place to spend Election Day. Go with a friend and you two can discuss what you saw, as opposed to the election, afterwards.

"This can get you out of the house and out of your ability to look every five minutes at the television or at your phone," Smerling says.

Other Election Day ground rules

Once you have your evening all planned out, be sure you're executing it in the healthiest way possible. Here are three ways to ensure your day is as stress-free as can be.

Schedule phone time: For most Americans, ditching your phone entirely isn't realistic. If you want to stay in-the-know but protect at least some of your peace, designate times and time limits for phone usage throughout the day. "You can check your phone every hour, on the hour and only allow yourself five minutes to do that," Smerling says. Once that time is up, put your device down. Don't get drunk: Having drinks with friends is OK, Smerling says, but don't overconsume. "Pace yourself with any drinking or weed," she says. "Having a hangover doesn't make the results of the election any better or any worse." Set a bedtime: The election will likely not be called tonight. Instead of anxiously refreshing your feed, set a bedtime and stick to it. "Use a winding down routine such as having a healthy snack, reading a good book, praying or meditating, or watching something fun and unrelated to the election to allow your mind to disconnect from anxiety," Kennedy says.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.