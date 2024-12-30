3 tips for career success in 2025, from a recruiter who’s interviewed ‘thousands and thousands’

Emily Levine has been working as a recruiter for over a decade.

Levine focuses on hiring for "ultra-high net worth individuals, celebrities, athletes, musicians," she says. She's had occasion to interview "thousands and thousands of people," and has seen many get hired.

If you're looking for a new job, whether you're currently employed or not, it's good to keep in mind that "things are slower at the end of December," she says, "and a lot of people are traveling." It'll likely take recruiters longer to reply to your applications.

Still, there are steps you can take to set yourself up for success in 2025. Here's what Levine recommends.

Make sure your LinkedIn is up to date

First, this moment of quiet in hiring is a good opportunity to clean up your application material.

Levine suggests "going through your LinkedIn and making sure it's current, it's updated," she says. Make sure "that your resume doesn't have any typos" as well and that it's up to date with your most recent accomplishments.

"People in your network might have more time to just put a second set of eyes on a resume or LinkedIn profile and share thoughts," she says, so take advantage of that as well by asking someone to take a look.

When you're in the throes of applications and interviews, you'll have less time to give your material your full attention. You can make sure it's really polished now.

Make a list of companies you want to work for

When it comes to applying in 2025, "there's something to be said about writing things down and actually having a clear action plan," says Levine.

Start by making a list of 50 companies you'd want to work for. Think, "if somebody were to call you from a certain brand or company and ask you to interview," she says, what's a brand you'd be very excited to hear from?

This list could help you identify trends in your desired workplace. Are there industries that keep popping up on your list? Are you gravitating toward large or small companies?

"I think it's really important to have some sort of direction in your search," she says, instead of just applying anywhere. It's easier to get that direction when there's no hiring activity going on and you can really think about it.

Make a list of people who could help

Once you have your list of companies, make a list of people who could potentially open doors there.

Start by writing down people who are "really close to you in your life that you're comfortable asking for a favor," she says. Some of them might have worked at the companies you're interested in or in the same industry.

But even if they haven't, should you come across a job opening you're interested in in a company where you have no connections, "you could always ask anybody on your network list, 'Hey, do you happen to know anyone that works at this company?'" she says.

Similarly, take inventory of your LinkedIn connections. Who's somehow connected to one of those 50 companies who you could reach out to for an intro there? Plan to get in touch with them in the new year.

"Establishing these connections through these lists is something that I always think is a good exercise," says Levine. It helps you map out steps to get you closer to the job you want.

