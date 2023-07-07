30-Year-Old Who Left the U.S. for Denmark Says She's ‘Much Happier' Now: ‘My Salary Goes Way Further'

It doesn't surprise me that Denmark is the second happiest country in the world. When I studied abroad in Copenhagen in 2013, I instantly fell in love with the charming architecture, delicious pastries and relaxed way of life.

Three years later, I finished my first year working as an elementary school teacher in Dallas, Texas. To celebrate, my friend and I booked a summer vacation in Europe, and we of course included Denmark in our itinerary.

That's where I met my Danish husband on a dating app. We dated long-distance, and after we got engaged, I packed my suitcases and booked a one-way ticket to Copenhagen.

Photo: Ilana Buhl

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Once we got married, I applied for a family reunification visa in Denmark, which was approved within six months. I landed a teaching job at an international school, where I still work today.

Now, at 30, I spend a lot of time sharing my experience here on social media. I feel lucky to live in Denmark as a teacher and a mother. Here's why it's a much happier place to live and work:

1. I work a normal schedule

In Texas, I was contracted to work about 45 hours a week (7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily), but it was more like 55 to 60 hours a week. I had little time for lesson planning, so I had to do it outside of my paid hours.

In Denmark, a standard workweek is 37 hours, and sometimes more to make up for the abundant time off during the summer and school holidays.

Most Danish people strictly work the hours for which they get paid.

2. Many Danish people get five weeks of paid vacation

We get a standard five weeks of paid vacation a year, and we use it all. Typically, Danish people take two to three weeks off during the summer and one to two weeks over Christmas.

Photo: Ilana Buhl

As new parents, my husband and I use the time off to catch up on rest and be with our son. We often visit my family in the U.S., too.

3. Public transportation is actually efficient

I use Copenhagen's metro buses and trains for my 40-minute work commute.

A monthly pass for three "zones" costs 639 DKK a month ($93 USD), which is much less than what I spent on car payments and gas in the U.S. The best part is that I never have to worry about finding or paying for parking.

4. My salary goes way further

A teacher with 10 years of experience in Denmark earns an average salary of $55,805. That's neck and neck with the U.S. average of $54,456.

But the average single Dane pays 35.5% in income taxes and receives taxpayer benefits like public health care, while the average single American pays 24.8% in taxes but doesn't necessarily receive the same benefits.

Copenhagen is still an expensive place to live, so it certainly helps to have two incomes. My husband works in finance.

5. A robust public health care system

Denmark has a universal decentralized health care system. The national government redistributes tax revenue to local governments, who then distributes health care services to their citizens for low or no cost.

Since moving here, I've come to appreciate the public health care system. I've been referred to a specialist or a hospital a few times, and it was an incredible gift to not have to worry about surprise bills.

All my prenatal appointments, including two ultrasounds and a one-night hospital stay, were "free" (a.k.a. all paid via income taxes).

Photo: Ilana Buhl

A "sundhedsplejeske," or a home nurse, visited my home a few times after I gave birth to check in on our son, at no extra cost.

6. My maternity leave was 16 months

I gave birth in May 2021, but my maternity leave started six weeks before my due date, so I left work in March.

I stayed on fully paid leave until November and then received "barselsdagpenge," a government-paid stipend, for an additional five months. Mine was about $3,258 a month before taxes.

I tacked on my five weeks of paid time off, then opted to take a month off unpaid to finish out the school year. I was able to spend that first year focused on my son and family without the stress of having to work.

7. Daycare is well-regulated

Every public daycare or kindergarten here costs the same. For kids under 3 years old, it's about $536 a month (or $632 if lunch is provided). There's an income-based subsidy for low-earning households, as well as a sibling discount.

Danish daycares place an emphasis on social skills and outdoor play, and my son enjoys it very much.

Photo: Ilana Buhl

It would be difficult for me to go back to the U.S. and deal with private health care, teaching without a union (in some states) and high child care costs. So I'm grateful for my life here and have no plans to leave.

Ilana Buhl is an elementary school teacher. She studied abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark and quickly fell in love with the city. She now lives in Copenhagen with her husband and son, and shares snippets of her life on social media. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Don't miss:

Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter here!

Get CNBC's free report, 11 Ways to Tell if We're in a Recession, where Kelly Evans reviews the top indicators that a recession is coming or has already begun.