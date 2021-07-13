33. California

Economic Profile

Governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat

Population: 39,368,078

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.3%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 7.9%

Top corporate tax rate: 8.84%

Top individual income tax rate: 12.3%

Gasoline tax: 63.05 cents/gallon

Bond rating: (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA-, stable

Major private employers: Kaiser Permanente, Apple

