38. New Mexico

Economic Profile
Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat
Population: 2,106,319
Money Report
GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%
Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8%
Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%
Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%
Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon
Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable
Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources
Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence
