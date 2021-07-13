Money Report

New Mexico

38. New Mexico

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Economic Profile

Governor: Michelle Lujan Grisham, Democrat

Population: 2,106,319

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 4.5%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 8%

Top corporate tax rate: 5.9%

Top individual income tax rate: 5.9%

Gasoline tax: 18.88 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa2, stable/AA, stable

Major private employers: Presbyterian Healthcare, PNM Resources

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
