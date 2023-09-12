Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

49. Trumbower Financial Advisors

By ,CNBC

Trumbower Financial Advisors

Trumbower Financial Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 49 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 167

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 22 in 2019)

Principals:

Victoria Trumbower, Managing Member

Money Report

Jobs 11 hours ago

4 ways to earn extra cash this summer, from people whose side hustles bring in $100,000 or more a year

news 12 hours ago

The planetary health diet may help you live a longer, healthier life, study shows—here's how it compares to the Mediterranean diet

Contact:

trufinancial.com

3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 340, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 215-8340

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us