49. Trumbower Financial Advisors

Trumbower Financial Advisors, based in Bethesda, MD, is ranked No. 49 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2019 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.6B

Years in Business: 27

Accounts Under Management: 167

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 1 (No. 22 in 2019)

Principals:

Victoria Trumbower, Managing Member

Contact:

trufinancial.com

3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 340, Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 215-8340