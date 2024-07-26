Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

5 things to know before the stock market opens

By Sean Conlon,CNBC

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted losses Thursday.
  • The U.S. economy saw more-than-expected growth in the second quarter.
  • France’s high-speed rail network was hit by a series of “malicious” acts overnight.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Ditched again

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite moved lower Thursday as investors continued to rotate out of major technology stocks into small caps. The broad market index dropped 0.51% to close the session at 5,399.22, and the Nasdaq fell 0.93% to finish at 17,181.72. Outperforming the major indexes, the Dow Jones Industrial Average moved 0.2% higher to finish at 39,935.07. On the big tech front, Meta Platforms and Nvidia each declined 1.7%. They weren't the only ones, as Microsoft slumped 2.5%, while Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices saw losses of more than 3% and 4%, respectively. With investors bailing on tech for the second day, the Russell 2000 surged higher, popping 1.26%. Follow live market updates.

2. Signs of growth

The U.S. economy grew much more than expected in the second quarter. According to Thursday's initial estimate from the Commerce Department, real gross domestic product from April to June rose 2.8% at an annualized pace adjusted for seasonality and inflation. This is above the 2.1% consensus estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones and was also twice the amount of growth seen in the first quarter. Personal consumption expenditures, which measure consumer activity, rose 2.3% during the period, above the 1.5% increase seen last quarter. That said, the report also showed a decline in the personal savings rate, falling to 3.5% from the 3.8% seen in the first quarter.

3. Trains down

Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on July 26, 2024 as France's high-speed rail network was hit by malicious acts disrupting the transport system hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 
Thibaud Moritz | Afp | Getty Images
Passengers gather around the departure boards at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on July 26, 2024 as France's high-speed rail network was hit by malicious acts disrupting the transport system hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

Train services were canceled and delayed in France on Friday after a series of "malicious" acts, including arson, were carried out simultaneously at several locations of the country's high-speed rail network. The attacks hit the high-speed LGV Atlantique line, as well as northern and eastern lines. Other domestic and intercity routes are also expected to experience delays. In a briefing to French television, the president of Railways operator SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farrandou, said 800,000 people would be affected through the weekend. This comes just before the start of the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics, which is to take place along the River Seine at 7:30 p.m. local time, or 1:30 p.m. ET.

4. Leading Lineage

Lineage IPO at Nasdaq on July 25, 2024. 
CNBC
Lineage IPO at Nasdaq on July 25, 2024. 

There's a new leader in initial public offerings this year. Lineage, a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust (REIT), raised $4.4 billion at an implied valuation of over $18 billion. That's the largest public offering since Arm's $4.8 billion listing in September. Not only that, Lineage's IPO is more than twice that of Viking Holdings, which went public in May. Lineage debuted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LINE" and closed up more than 3%. This comes a day after it priced 57 million shares at $78 each, on the higher end of its initial $70 to $82 target range.

5. A new day, a new search?

Dado Ruvic | Reuters

Watch out, Google, there may soon be a new search engine in town. On Thursday, OpenAI announced that it's testing a prototype of its search engine dubbed SearchGPT, which seeks to give users "fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources." It plans to offer a more conversational approach to search, promising users the chance to "search in a more natural, intuitive way" and even ask follow-up questions. The company said it plans to eventually integrate SearchGPT into its ChatGPT chatbot, which could pose a threat to Google's dominance. Alphabet shares fell more than 3% following the announcement.

Money Report

3 mins ago

31-year-old once played guitar for $3 in tips—now he brings in up to $70,000 a month between music and real estate

news 21 mins ago

European drug regulator rejects Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi from Biogen, Eisai

CNBC's Samantha Subin, Pia Singh, Jeff Cox, Jenni Reid, Riley de León and Hayden Field contributed to this report.

Follow broader market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us