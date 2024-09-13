5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks climbed as the S&P 500 had its fourth winning day in a row.

More than 30,000 Boeing workers are striking after they rejected a tentative labor agreement.

Adobe shares slid in premarket trading after the company gave weaker-than-expected guidance.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Four-ward

The S&P 500 marked its fourth winning day in a row Thursday, gaining 0.75%. The Nasdaq Composite did even better, rising 1%, as investors snapped up tech names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 235.06 points, or 0.58%. The gains came as investors monitored Thursday's producer price index, which was the final inflation data that will be released before next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The report, which measures the average change in prices businesses receive for their goods and services, showed a 0.2% rise in wholesale prices in August, which was in line with expectations. Follow live market updates.

2. Boeing workers on strike

More than 30,000 Boeing workers are striking. Factory employees walked off the job Friday after they overwhelmingly rejected a tentative contract agreement between the plane maker and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. The strike will halt production of Boeing's best-selling planes and comes as the company tries to recover from a string of missteps. IAM District 751 President Jon Holden called the work stoppage an "unfair labor practice strike." Boeing in a statement said it remains "committed to resetting our relationship with our employees and the union, and we are ready to get back to the table to reach a new agreement."

3. Adobe slides

Adobe reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street's expectations for sales and earnings. But shares of the company slid roughly 8% in premarket trading Friday as the company's guidance for the fourth quarter came up short. Analysts polled by LSEG had been expecting a forecast of $4.67 for earnings per share on $5.61 billion of sales in the fourth quarter, but the company said it was anticipating earnings between $4.63 and $4.68 per share on revenue of between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion. Meanwhile, the company said it saw an 11% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue during the third quarter.

4. HIV prevention shots

Drugmaker Gilead released data Thursday that showed its twice-yearly shot lenacapavir reduced HIV infections by 96% in a large trial. Furthermore, the company said 99.9% of participants who received the shot did not acquire HIV. There were only two cases among 2,180 people in the phase-three trial. The positive data opens the door for the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to likely approve the medication for HIV prevention.

5. Bag behemoth?

New York Fashion Week is over, but two major retailers have a different kind of show happening in the city this week. Coach's owner Tapestry and Michael Kors' owner Capri are in a Manhattan courtroom arguing that they should be allowed to combine in an $8.5 billion deal. The original merger was announced more than a year ago, but but the FTC sued to block it in April, saying it would hurt competition, inflate the price of handbags, and leave employees with worse pay and benefits. Now, the FTC and the companies are discussing the competition in the handbag world and why they think the deal makes sense. Read more about the three key questions that will shape the case here.

