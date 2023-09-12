50. Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management

Money Report

Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management

Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, based in Norfolk, VA, is ranked No. 50 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $5.2B

Years in Business: 32

Accounts Under Management: 5,275

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 45 in 2022)

Principals:

Wayne Wilbanks, Managing Principal & Portfolio Manager

Larry Bernert, Principal & Portfolio Manager

Contact:

wstam.com

150 West Main Street, Suite 1700, Norfolk, VA 23510

(757) 623-3676

