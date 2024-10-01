Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

500 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize as labor talks continue

By Kristian Burt,CNBC

Demonstrators protest outside a closed Starbucks Corp. location at 505 Union Station in Seattle, Washington, US, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. 
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Baristas at a Starbucks in Bellingham, Washington, successfully voted to unionize on Monday, marking the 500th store to join Starbucks Workers United.
  • The union now represents more than 11,000 baristas across the country.
  • Starbucks and Workers United are negotiating a framework for collective bargaining agreements for unionized cafes.

Baristas at a Starbucks in Bellingham, Washington, became the 500th store to join the Starbucks Workers United union on Monday.

Since the first location voted to unionize in 2021, more than 11,000 baristas have joined the union, according to a Tuesday press release.

"This milestone is a testament to workers building power from the ground up," said Lynne Fox, president of Workers United. "Starbucks partners have boldly demanded a voice on the job and with it, strong contracts that ensure respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, fair scheduling and more."

The union and Starbucks announced together in February that negotiations would be taking place through a collaborative process to work toward a foundational framework. They have been meeting at the bargaining table monthly since April, and 100 new locations have successfully unionized in the past six months, the union said.

CEO Brian Niccol, who assumed the coffee chain's top spot in September, said last week that the company is committed to bargaining in good faith with the union as the two sides work to craft a labor deal. The framework they are negotiating would be the basis for collective bargaining agreements between individual stores and the company.

The union noted in the release that negotiations have been productive and have advanced measures.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Massive port strike could have ‘devastating consequences' for consumers, expert says

news 1 hour ago

These are the 10 most valuable college degrees—all but 1 help grads earn six figures

Baristas from the Bellingham location sent a letter to Niccol outlining their reasons for organizing.

"Starbucks' ultimate success in rebuilding hinges on whether we as baristas have the support we need to do our jobs well so that, in turn, we can ensure customers enjoy their Starbucks experience and keep coming back," they wrote.

Representatives for Starbucks did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us