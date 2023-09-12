Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

53. Eagle Global Advisors

By ,CNBC

Eagle Global Advisors

Eagle Global Advisors, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 53 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 400

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 51 in 2022)

Principals:

Edward Allen, Senior Partner

Money Report

news 30 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

news 1 hour ago

Alibaba CEO warns of being ‘displaced' if the Chinese tech giant doesn't keep up in AI

Steven Russo, Senior Partner

Contact:

eagleglobal.com

1330 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 3000, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 952-3550

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us