53. Eagle Global Advisors

Eagle Global Advisors, based in Houston, TX, is ranked No. 53 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.9B

Years in Business: 26

Accounts Under Management: 400

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 51 in 2022)

Principals:

Edward Allen, Senior Partner

Steven Russo, Senior Partner

Contact:

eagleglobal.com

1330 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 3000, Houston, TX 77056

(713) 952-3550