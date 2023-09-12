Money Report

60. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors

By ,CNBC

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors, based in Harrisburg, PA, is ranked No. 60 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $6.9B

Years in Business: 21

Accounts Under Management: 873

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 70 in 2022)

Principals:

Tara Mashack-Behney, Partner & President

Tracy Burke, Partner & Investment Consultant

Contact:

conradsiegel.com

501 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 652-5633

Copyright CNBC

