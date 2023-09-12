60. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors, based in Harrisburg, PA, is ranked No. 60 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also appeared on last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $6.9B
Years in Business: 21
Accounts Under Management: 873
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 70 in 2022)
Principals:
Tara Mashack-Behney, Partner & President
Tracy Burke, Partner & Investment Consultant
Contact:
501 Corporate Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17110
(717) 652-5633
