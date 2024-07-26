7 in-demand jobs companies are hiring for—some are remote and pay over $100,000

Finding a new job is getting harder.

Last month, the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, the first time it has crossed above 4% since 2021.

Fewer people are quitting their jobs, and recent college graduates are having a hard time breaking into the market.

Hiring might have fallen beneath its pre-pandemic levels, but there are still dozens of jobs companies are desperate to fill, according to new research from Indeed.

The job search site analyzed hundreds of thousands of listings from March 2023 to March 2024 to see which roles saw the highest increase in openings, but the lowest job seeker engagement.

"These roles are in high demand but seeing fewer clicks and applications from job seekers," Gabrielle Davis, a career trends expert at Indeed, tells CNBC Make It. "With that said, I'd say these jobs are the most 'slept' on or overlooked."

Here are 7 in-demand jobs that are "waiting for you to apply," according to Indeed:

1. Document reviewer

Average salary: $51,883

2. Mortgage consultant

Average salary: $64,049

3. Insurance broker

Average salary: $90,293

4. Board-certified behavior analyst

Average salary: $75,158

5. Licensed realtor

Average salary: $205,609

6. Banking consultant

Average salary: $110,318

7. Tax manager

Average salary: $115,928

"In a tough real estate market with high interest rates and housing prices, we still see jobs such as mortgage broker, insurance broker and licensed realtor on the rise," says Davis, but it's harder to pinpoint what, exactly, is driving demand for non-real estate roles.



Several roles on the list including insurance broker, document reviewer and mortgage consultant do not require a bachelor's degree, Indeed reports.

For job seekers looking for flexibility, all of the roles offer hybrid or remote opportunities.

"While the labor market can seem daunting right now, there are still numerous opportunities for job seekers and the outlook is still positive," Davis adds. "Unemployment is still very low ... this, coupled with the demand for these roles, signals a robust and relatively stable labor market."

