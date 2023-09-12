74. WBH Advisory

WBH Advisory, based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 74 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $1.1B
Years in Business: 37
Accounts Under Management: 2,121
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0
Principals:
Marc Hertzberg, President
Ben Waller, Director of Wealth Management
Bob Willen, Chief Investment Officer
Contact:
1829 Reisterstown Road, Suite 225, Baltimore, MD 21208
(410) 653-7979
