74. WBH Advisory

WBH Advisory, based in Baltimore, MD, is ranked No. 74 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.1B

Years in Business: 37

Accounts Under Management: 2,121

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Marc Hertzberg, President

Ben Waller, Director of Wealth Management

Bob Willen, Chief Investment Officer

Contact:

wbhadvisory.com

1829 Reisterstown Road, Suite 225, Baltimore, MD 21208

(410) 653-7979