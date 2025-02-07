Money Report

A $50 million Ferrari-inspired mansion just broke a local record in Delray Beach, Florida. Take a look inside

By Ray Parisi, CNBC

A bronze prancing horse inspired by the Ferrari logo stands at the center of a fountain outside Casa Maranello’s front door.
Daniel Petroni Photography
  • A Ferrari-inspired mansion known as Casa Maranello in Delray Beach, Florida, shattered a local record when it traded for $50.5 million.
  • The sale included a mansion swap, bespoke furniture, elaborate chandeliers, art, alcohol and even a miniature Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa sports car.
  • Casa Maranello's sale price, amounting to more than $2,400 per square foot, breaks the town record of price per area held by the megahome next door called Villa Spectre.

A Ferrari-inspired mansion known as Casa Maranello in Delray Beach, Florida, shattered a local record last week when it traded for $50.5 million.

Not only was the megadeal the biggest the area has ever seen, but it was also one of the most unusual: The sale included a mansion swap, bespoke furniture, elaborate chandeliers, art, alcohol and even a miniature Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa sports car.

According to public records, the buyer was a trust linked to William Cafaro, the co-president of a retail property development company in Niles, Ohio. The trust purchased the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence — and paid millions more for all of its furnishings — with a combination of cash and real estate valued at $55 million.

The trust paid the home's architect and developer, Aldo Stark of Prestige Design Homes, $24.5 million along with the deed to Cafaro's almost-18,000 square foot mansion located at 9200 Rockybrook Way in Delray Beach, which, according to public record, was valued at $26 million.

"This was a highly complex transaction, involving two mega trophy real estate properties, cash and numerous moving parts with multiple stakeholders," said listing agent Senada Adzem, who brokered both transactions, but would not go into detail about specifics.

The two mansions sit less than 1,000 feet apart in Delray Beach's Stone Creek Ranch neighborhood, one of the town's most luxurious gated communities.

The Rockybrook home that Stark received sits on 2.5 acres and has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The developer has already begun making major improvements to the home, and Adzem told CNBC that Stark plans on putting the estate up for sale soon.

"They are incorporating exotic materials, bespoke lighting fixtures and all-new custom furnishings," she said.

The mansion at 9200 Rockybrook Way in Delray Beach, Florida, that was traded as part of a $50.5 million deal to buy Casa Maranello.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The mansion at 9200 Rockybrook Way in Delray Beach, Florida, that was traded as part of a $50.5 million deal to buy Casa Maranello.

Casa Maranello's sale price, amounting to more than $2,400 per square foot, breaks the town record of price per area held by the megahome next door called Villa Spectre, also built and designed by Stark.

"Aldo Stark is in a league of his own when it comes to visionary architecture, ultra-luxury design and development," said Adzem.

The dramatic entry at the James Bond-themed Villa Spectre.
Legendary Productions
The dramatic entry at the James Bond-themed Villa Spectre.

The property next door is about the same size and layout of Casa Maranello, but where the latter is Ferrari-inspired — even named for the town in Italy where the luxury automaker is based — the residence at 16161 Quiet Vista Circle is centered around all things James Bond.

Marketing material for Villa Spectre shows the car gallery filled with pricey Aston Martins and a Bond-inspired Rolls-Royce Spectre. Before the home was officially listed for sale, it was purchased last month in an off-market deal.

"The moment the clients stepped inside, they were left speechless," said Adzem, who also brokered the Villa Spectre sale.

Public records show Villa Spectre traded for $36.8 million. It was also sold fully furnished, so many millions more were paid to Stark for things such as furniture, art, alcohol and the Rolls-Royce, which came from Stark's personal collection.

According to Adzem, the sum paid for Villa Spectre and all of its furnishings took the total deal value closer to $55 million.

While Adzem would not comment on the buyer's identities in any of the transactions, records show Villa Spectre was bought by a trust linked to Barry M. Smith, a retired tech CEO.

Villa Spectre.
Legendary Productions
Villa Spectre.

Take a look around the Ferrari-inspired Casa Maranello:

The architecture of the almost 22,000 square foot megahome takes inspiration from the Italian car maker, including a fountain on the front drive with a prancing bronze horse, reminiscent of Ferrari's iconic logo.

"At the end of the day, luxury real estate and exotic cars are more than possessions — they're statements of passion and success," said Adzem. 

The auto gallery includes a chevron-patterned ceiling in walnut, grand chandeliers and parking for 12 cars.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The auto gallery includes a chevron-patterned ceiling in walnut, grand chandeliers and parking for 12 cars.

While the home was marketed fully furnished, the millions of dollars worth of Ferraris parked in the 12-car auto gallery were not included in the sale, Adzem said, as most of those sports cars were part of the developer's private collection.

Stark also parked his miniature red Ferrari — a 75% replica of a vintage Ferrari — in the home's grand salon. While Casa Maranello's new owners do not have a Ferrari collection of their own, they paid extra to have Stark leave the six-figure miniature behind.

The shiny red sports car parked in the living room is a 75% scale reproduction of a vintage Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. The mini electric car has a top speed of 50 mph and a price tag upwards of $100,000.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The shiny red sports car parked in the living room is a 75% scale reproduction of a vintage Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. The mini electric car has a top speed of 50 mph and a price tag upwards of $100,000.

The spacious living area incudes four custom-made Venetian chandeliers, a pair of big-screen monitors and two back-lit coffee tables and consoles made of agate.

Casa Maranello's grand salon.
Daniel Petroni Photography
Casa Maranello's grand salon.

The home boasts two massive primary suites, one of them spanning 3,400 square feet with a 1,300 square foot sleeping area, an equal-sized walk-in closet and an 800 square foot stone clad bath.

The en suite bath connects to the mansion's hair salon and massage room.

One of Casa Maranello's two primary suites.
Daniel Petroni Photography
One of Casa Maranello's two primary suites.
The primary suite's 1,300 square foot walk-in closet.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The primary suite's 1,300 square foot walk-in closet.
The primary suite bathroom features twin vanities, side-by-side showers encased in a glass cube and a black bathtub under a crystal chandelier at its center.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The primary suite bathroom features twin vanities, side-by-side showers encased in a glass cube and a black bathtub under a crystal chandelier at its center.
The home's beauty salon.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The home's beauty salon.

The home's kitchen counters and walls are clad in book-matched orobico grigio marble and custom cabinetry from Spain.

Behind a cabinet door is a discrete passageway to the private chef's kitchen.

Casa Maranello's drinking lounge came fully stocked with top-shelf alcohol. The 30 foot bar is wrapped in back-lit Brazilian tiger skin onyx with seating for 20 people.

The 18-person dining room table and the back wall of the glass wine vault are carved from Patagonia-Brazilian onyx.

Casa Maranello's kitchen.
Daniel Petroni Photography
Casa Maranello's kitchen.
The home's massive bar is wrapped in tiger skin onyx that glows after dark. The walls are clad in book-matched petrified wood, and the bespoke chandeliers are reminiscent of vintage glassware.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The home's massive bar is wrapped in tiger skin onyx that glows after dark. The walls are clad in book-matched petrified wood, and the bespoke chandeliers are reminiscent of vintage glassware.
Casa Maranello's dining room.
Daniel Petroni Photography
Casa Maranello's dining room.

The wellness area is inspired by the Bulgari hotel with an indoor pool, Himalayan salt room that doubles as a sauna and a steam room.

Hidden behind one of the bookcases is a secret passage that leads to the home's guest wing with four en suite bedrooms, a 14-person cinema and another lounge area.

The back of the home wraps around a 95 foot long, 90,000 gallon resort-style pool with a baja shelf and spa.

The Bulgari-hotel inspired wellness spa includes a plunge pool.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The Bulgari-hotel inspired wellness spa includes a plunge pool.
The Himalayan salt room and dry sauna.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The Himalayan salt room and dry sauna.
Hidden behind a bookcase is a secret passageway that leads to the guest wing.
Daniel Petroni Photography
Hidden behind a bookcase is a secret passageway that leads to the guest wing.
The 90-foot-long pool features an oversized spa framed by a Baja shelf that's appointed with sun loungers and a stair case that leads to a swimming level.
Daniel Petroni Photography
The 90-foot-long pool features an oversized spa framed by a Baja shelf that's appointed with sun loungers and a stair case that leads to a swimming level.
Casa Maranello's resort-style pool.
Daniel Petroni Photography
Casa Maranello's resort-style pool.

