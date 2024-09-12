Money Report

Adobe stock slips on soft fourth-quarter revenue guidance

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Feb. 20, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings.
  • But the stock slid in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

Adobe reported third-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street expectations for sales and earnings, but the stock slid 10% in extended trading on fourth-quarter guidance that came up short.

Here's how Adobe did for the quarter ending in August versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $5.41 billion, vs. $5.37 billion expected
  • Earnings per share: $4.65, adjusted, vs. $4.53 estimated

Adobe said it expected earnings per share between $4.63 and $4.68 on revenue in the fourth quarter of between $5.5 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting a forecast of $4.67 of earnings on $5.61 billion of sales.

Adobe said it recorded $1.68 billion of net income during the quarter, or $3.76 per diluted share. That's up from $1.40 billion, or $3.05 per share in the year-ago period.

Adobe's biggest line of business, Digital Media, which includes the company's Creative Cloud subscriptions that use generative AI called Firefly, grew 11% on an annual basis to sales of $4 billion.

In total, Adobe recorded $5.18 billion in subscription revenue during the quarter, up 11% year-over-year.

