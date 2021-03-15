Money Report

Air Travel Jumps as Vaccinations Spur Bookings, Stocks Surge

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images
  • Airline stocks were up sharply on higher bookings.
  • Carriers are growing more optimistic as vacationers return.

Air travel over the weekend hit the highest levels in over a year as vacationers return, boosting outlooks at several major carriers.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.34 million people on Sunday, 86,000 more people than the same day a year ago, shortly after the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

NHL Could Net Over $600 Million for Rights Package, But It Needs NBC

Dr. Scott Gottlieb: U.S. Doing Better on Covid Vaccines So Another Case Spike Like Europe Unlikely

That figure was still 45% below 2019 levels, a sign the airline industry still has a long way to go before recovering to pre-pandemic levels. But TSA screenings topped 1 million every day since Thursday, hitting the best stretch in a year.

Airlines are growing more optimistic. Both Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways on Monday said bookings have been on the rise this month as more people are vaccinated. Shares in those carriers were up 2% apiece in premarket trading. American Airlines was up 3% and United Airlines was up more than 2%.

