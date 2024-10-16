Amazon announces first Kindle ever with color screen, retailing for $279

Amazon is refreshing its entire e-reader lineup, launching four new devices.

The company announced its first Kindle e-reader with a color display, which costs $279 and ships Oct. 30.

Amazon introduced a new Kindle Scribe with generative AI features, an updated Kindle Paperwhite and a 12th generation Kindle.

Amazon on Wednesday announced a new Kindle e-reader, and for the first time ever it has a color display.

The retailing giant introduced the Kindle in 2007, and every device since then has had a black-and-white screen. The new Kindle has a display that's designed to ensure colors don't appear washed out or pixelated, even when users zoom in on images.

The $279 device, which Amazon is calling the Kindle Colorsoft, has "weeks of battery life," the company said. It can be preordered now and ships on Oct. 30.

Amazon also unveiled a refreshed $399 Kindle Scribe with new note-taking features, an updated $159 Kindle Paperwhite and a 12th generation Kindle, which costs $109. At a press event in New York on Tuesday, Amazon's devices chief, Panos Panay, called the updates the "largest single refresh that the Kindle lineup has ever had."

Amazon

The Kindle Scribe, which Amazon introduced in 2022, comes with a pen that allows users to take notes, make to-do lists and write directly on the pages of the book they're reading. With the new note-taking feature, called Active Canvas, users can take notes directly on an e-book's pages and the text will automatically shift to flow around it. They'll also be able to take notes in the margins of the book and hide them for later.

The Kindle Scribe includes another new feature that uses generative artificial intelligence to summarize pages of notes into a concise list. Amazon said the feature uses Bedrock, a software tool that lets users access large language models from Amazon and other companies like Anthropic and Stability AI. The device is available for preorder now and ships Dec. 4.

The new Kindle Paperwhite is faster than previous models, and also features a larger, 7-inch display, up from 6.8 inches on the prior version. Amazon says the 12th generation Kindle is its most "compact" e-reader ever, with a brighter display. Both devices are available starting Wednesday.

WATCH: Amazon ramps up AI chip race