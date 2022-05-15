Amazon's Bezos Again Blasts Biden Administration on Inflation, Says It's Most Hurtful to the Poor

Amazon's Jeff Bezos tweeted on Sunday that inflation is most hurtful to the least affluent in the United States.

The comments from Bezos were in response to a thread in which President Joe Biden claimed the U.S. was on track to see its largest yearly deficit decline.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tweeted on Sunday that inflation is most hurtful to the least affluent in the United States, and criticized President Joe Biden for the second time in a week for his comments on inflation.

"In fact, the administration tried hard to inject even more stimulus into an already over-heated, inflationary economy and only Manchin saved them from themselves," Bezos wrote on Twitter. "Inflation is a regressive tax that most hurts the least affluent. Misdirection doesn't help the country."

The comments from Bezos were in response to a thread in which President Joe Biden claimed the U.S. was on track to see its largest yearly deficit decline ever, totaling $1.5 trillion. Biden also took aim at former President Donald Trump, who saw the deficit "increase every single year" in office, he wrote.

On Friday, Bezos called out President Biden over a tweet that said taxing wealthy corporations can help lower inflation. Bezos urged the Disinformation Board to review the tweet.

"Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss," Bezos wrote on Friday. "Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection."

In both instances, the president did not explicitly name Amazon, though he has previously commented on the e-commerce giant's tax record.

Comments from both President Biden and Bezos come as inflation in the United States sits near 40-year highs and Federal Reserve officials look to hike interest rates to combat the issue.