Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

An $18 Million Ferrari Leads Record Classic-Car Auction at Amelia Island. See All 10 Top Sellers

By Robert Frank,CNBC

Courtesy of Gooding & Company, Images by Mathieu Heurtault.
  • Total sales at the Amelia Island classic-car auction reached $178.4 million — a record for the event, according to Hagerty.
  • The strong sales and big prices offer the latest sign that the collectibles market is largely defying fears of a recession, rising rates and a falling stock market.
  • Of the top 10 most expensive cars sold, seven were Ferraris. Take a look at the top sellers.
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Courtesy of Gooding & Company, Images by Mathieu Heurtault.
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

Wealthy car collectors spent a record amount at the classic-car auctions at Amelia Island over the weekend, suggesting the market remains strong despite recession fears and falling stocks.

Total sales at the Amelia Island auction reached $178.4 million — a record for the event, topping the 2016 record of $140 million, according to classic-car insurance and events company Hagerty. Over 390 cars sold, at an average price of $455,293, up from $435,939.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A total of 43 cars sold for over $1 million, up from 33 last year, according to Hagerty.

The strong sales and big prices offer the latest sign that the collectibles market is largely defying fears of a recession, rising rates and a falling stock market. While collectors are starting to push back on some over-priced offerings, overall demand for top trophy cars remains strong, especially among a new generation of millennial and Gen Z collectors.

"The market is really strong but not overheated," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Senate Confirms Daniel Werfel as IRS Commissioner in Bipartisan Vote

news 17 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: General Electric, Silvergate Capital, Peloton, Etsy and More

The most expensive car sold at Amelia Island was a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider, sold at Gooding & Company for $18 million — setting a record for a car sold at the Amelia Island auctions.

The runner-up was a 2010 Pagani Zonda R Coupe that went for $5.3 million at RM Sotheby's, followed by a 1995 Ferrari F50 Coupe that sold for $5.1 million at RM Sotheby's. Of the top 10 most expensive cars sold, seven were Ferraris, showing the continued dominance of the brand at the top of the classic-car market.

Hagerty said sales today are getting an extra boost from younger collectors who favor what he calls "analog super-cars" — sports cars from the 1980s and 1990s that have the look and high-performance of many of today's super cars but at a lower price and with retro flair.

Still, some bidders appeared to balk at asking prices: According to the K500 Classic Cars Index by Kidston, 60% of the sales entries at Amelia Island sold for below their low estimate, compared with 48% last year.

Here are the top 10 cars sold by value at the Amelia Island auctions, according to Hagerty.

1. 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

Sold for $18,045,000 by Gooding & Company.

2. 2010 Pagani Zonda R Coupe

Sold for $5,340,000 by RM Sotheby's.

2010 Pagani Zonda R Coupe sold for $5,340,000.
Courtesy: Sotheby's
2010 Pagani Zonda R Coupe sold for $5,340,000.

3. 1995 Ferrari F50 Coupe

Sold for $5,065,000 by RM Sotheby's.

995 Ferrari F50 Coupe sold for $5,065,000 
Courtesy: RM Sotheby's
995 Ferrari F50 Coupe sold for $5,065,000 

4. 1931 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe

Sold for $4,295,000 by RM Sotheby's.

1931 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing Top Convertible Coupe
Courtesy: Sotheby's
1931 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing Top Convertible Coupe

5. 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Coupe

Sold for $3,965,000 by RM Sotheby's.

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO
Courtesy: Sotheby's 
1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

6. 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 Coupe

Sold for $3,525,000 by Gooding & Company.

1967 Ferrari 275 GTB:4
Courtesy: Gooding & Co.
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB:4

7. 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider

Sold for $3,525,000 by Gooding & Company.

1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II
Courtesy: Gooding & Co.
1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II

8. 1990 Ferrari F40 Coupe

Sold for $3,085,000 by Gooding & Company.

1990 Ferrari F40
Copyright and Courtesy of Gooding & Company, Image by Mike Maez.
1990 Ferrari F40

9. 1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder

Sold for $2,590,000 by RM Sotheby's.

1953 Maserati A6GCS 53 Spyder
Courtesy: Sotheby's 
1953 Maserati A6GCS 53 Spyder

10. 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider

Sold for $2,535,000 by Gooding & Company.

1973 Ferrari 365 GTB:4 Daytona Spider
Courtesy: Gooding & Co.
1973 Ferrari 365 GTB:4 Daytona Spider

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us