Apple, Samsung could be hit by India laptop and PC import restrictions

Laptops and tablets are among a handful of electronics that will require a license to be imported into India, according to a government notice published Thursday.

In theory, companies from Apple and Samsung to HP will need licenses to import such products into India.

On Friday, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's information technology minister, said the move was designed to reduce dependence on imports and increase the domestic manufacturing of these products.

India imposed restrictions on the imports of personal computers and tablets, citing security reasons and the need to boost domestic manufacturing — in a move that could impact Samsung and Apple hardware sales in one of the world's largest markets for consumer electronics.

Laptops and tablets are among a handful of electronics that will require a license to be imported into India, according to a government notice published Thursday.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India's information technology minister, on Friday laid out a reason for the development, citing his country as one of the world's fastest-growing markets for digital products.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Chandrasekhar said that the government aims to ensure "trusted" hardware and systems, to reduce dependence on imports and to increase the domestic manufacturing of these products.

➡️India is becomng one of worlds fastest growing markets for Digital products includng Laptops, Servers etc.



➡️India and DigitalNagriks will consume millions of Digital products in coming Techade.



➡️Rapid digitilization / cloudification of our economy AND rapid growth of our… https://t.co/gdMcNnsEUT — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) August 4, 2023

In theory, companies from Apple and Samsung to HP will need licenses to import products like laptops and tablets into India.

Apple and Samsung did not respond to a CNBC request for comment. On Thursday, Bloomberg had reported that Apple, Samsung and HP were among the companies freezing imports of restricted products to India, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as New Delhi looks to position itself as a high-tech manufacturing hub for everything from consumer electronics to semiconductors. The government has sought to lure in the world's biggest technology firms with incentives.

Already, Apple has shifted some manufacturing to India for its latest iPhones. Foxconn, the main assembler of Apple's iPhones, announced a $600 million investment in India this week as part of a phone manufacturing project and separate semiconductor equipment facility.