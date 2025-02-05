Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple shares fall 3% in premarket after China reportedly considers probe into App Store practices

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

An Apple Store in the Jiefangbei commercial district, adorned with a golden apple and snake motif to celebrate the Chinese Year of the Snake, on Jan. 14, 2025 in Chongqing, China. 
Cheng Xin | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Apple shares fell on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators are considering whether to open a formal probe into the iPhone giant's App Store fees and policies.
  • The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is looking into Apple's App Store fees and policies blocking third-party payment providers, Bloomberg reported.
  • China's market regulator has not decided whether to formally open an investigation into Apple, according to the report.

Apple shares fell on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators are considering whether to open a formal probe into the iPhone giant's App Store fees and policies.

Shares of Apple were down 2.6% at 09:06 a.m. London time in premarket trading.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is looking into policies that include Apple taking a cut of as much as 30% on in-app spending, as well as blocking third-party payment services and app stores, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China's market regulator has not decided whether to formally open an investigation into Apple, according to the report.

Apple and China's Ministry of Commerce was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us