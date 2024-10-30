Apple updates MacBook Pro laptops with new chips, more memory for AI

Apple on Wednesday launched new MacBook Pro laptops with updated M4 chips, in what is likely the company's last major hardware announcement of the year.

Apple on Wednesday introduced new MacBook Pro laptops with updated processors, in what is likely the company's last major hardware announcement of the year.

The new devices are equipped with Apple's latest chip, the M4. Some models have access to more powerful versions, called the M4 Pro and M4 Max. Apple says the new chips are 1.8 times faster than the M1, which powered Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro.

Apple has also made a significant change across its entire Mac lineup to prepare the computers for future artificial intelligence features.

Apple said the new models, like all devices released this year, are designed for Apple Intelligence, the company's AI system that can generate text, images and emojis.

Additionally, all of the new MacBook Pro models come with at least 16GB of RAM. Until now, low-end Macs often came with 8GB of RAM by default. The more memory a computer has, the more it is capable of handling larger and more sophisticated AI models.

Apple's MacBook Air laptops and iMac desktops are also getting an update to start with at least 16GB of RAM at the same $999 starting price as before. The M4 also has improved AI capabilities. Doubling the RAM on its laptops represents the most significant change Apple has made to its lineup of computers to better support Apple Intelligence.

The 2021 MacBook Pro redesign was praised for a thicker design that allowed the computer to have several traditional ports, such as an HDMI port for connecting the computer to TV screens and projectors. The re-release was part of a wave of Mac launches in 2021 that revived the product line, alongside Apple's decision to switch from Intel chips to its homegrown M-series.

Apple's Mac lineup is critical for the company even though it contributes less overall revenue than the iPhone or the wearables business, which includes the Apple Watch and AirPods. All apps made for iPhones are written on a Mac, for example.

In the quarter that ended in June, Apple reported $7 billion in Mac sales, up about 2% from the same period a year earlier. Apple reports results for the latest quarter on Thursday.

The 14-inch Mac starts at $1,599 and the 16-inch model starts at $2,499. The 14-inch model with the more powerful M4 Pro chip starts at $1,999. Apple says some models of the M4 MacBook Pro can get up to 24 hours of battery. The new MacBook Pro models also got an upgraded 12-megapixel videoconferencing camera.

The new laptops hit store shelves Nov. 8.

