Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Apple Will Fix iPhone 14 Bug That Caused Some Cameras to Shake With a Buzzing Noise

By Sofia Pitt, CNBC

Sofia Pitt, CNBC
  • Twitter and Reddit users posted videos showing Apple's new iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and buzzing.
  • The problems occured for some users when on third-party camera apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.
  • "We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.

Apple just released its high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max last week and some complaints are coming in about a bizarre camera flaw.

Some users of Apple's new high-end phones, which start at $999 and $1,099 respectively, have reported problems when using third-party camera apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Some have experienced the rear camera physically shaking, blurring the photos and creating a buzzing or grinding noise.

CNBC could not duplicate the issue, but Apple has acknowledged its existence. "We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reddit users and Twitter accounts have been posting videos that show the flaw in action. One YouTuber, Luke Miani, uploaded a video to Twitter showing how his iPhone 14 Pro Max camera vibrates when using Snapchat, causing his photo to be blurry. You can also hear the phone's camera making a loud buzzing sound in Miani's video.

It's not clear what's causing the problem, but The Guardian, which was early to report on the bug, suggested it could be related to the phone's optical image stabilization feature, which is meant to counteract the effects of a shaky camera hand.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us