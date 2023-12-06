Asia markets poised for mixed open ahead of trade data from China and Australia, oil slumps

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open ahead of trade data from China and Australia.

Economists polled by Reuters expect China's November exports to fall 1.1% year-on-year, with imports climbing 3.3% during the same period.

The trade surplus for the world's second largest economy is forecast to increase to $58 billion, up from $56.53 billion in October.

Separately, prices of oil have hit their lowest level since June, with the West Texas Intermediate contract for January down $2.94, or 4.07%, to settle at $69.38 a barrel.

The Brent contract for February declined $2.90, or 3.76%, to settle at $74.30 a barrel.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.14% in early trade.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,479, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 16,463.26.

In contrast, Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to fall after leading gains in Asia on Wednesday, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,190 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,160 against the index's last close of 33,445.9.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes retreated on Wednesday as investors assessed data indicating falling inflation while awaiting jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.19%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.39% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58%.

It was the third losing day for the 30-stock Dow and the S&P 500 — the first since October for both indexes.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report

U.S. crude falls below $70 a barrel, closing at lowest since June

U.S. crude fell 4% on Wednesday, closing at its lowest point since June with retail gasoline hitting its cheapest since January.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January fell $2.94, or 4.07%, to settle at $69.38 a barrel, while the Brent contract for February declined $2.90, or 3.76%, to settle at $74.30 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark have fallen for five straight days, despite efforts by OPEC+ to boost prices by promising to slash supply in the first quarter of 2024.

Prices at the pump in the U.S., meanwhile, have followed oil prices lower to hit $3.22 a gallon on average as of Wednesday, the lowest price since Jan. 3, according to AAA.

— Spencer Kimball

Fed has successfully navigated a 'perfect Goldilocks scenario' ahead of a soft landing, says Schwab’s Omar Aguilar

For all its efforts this year, the Federal Reserve seems to have pulled off a successful soft landing, according to Omar Aguilar, CEO and chief investment officer of Schwab Asset Management.

"Where we are now, it's almost seeing exactly what the Fed wanted to have. It's almost like the perfect Goldilocks scenario for what they have been working at throughout the year," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Wednesday.

As signs of this strength, he cited growing U.S. economic resiliency, decreasing wage growth and "inflation moving to the right places."

"Clearly the soft landing scenario seems to be the most plausible case," he added.

As for how to invest in 2024, Aguilar believes that the mega-cap tech names that outperformed this year will "probably take a backseat."

Instead, he suggested investors focus on more traditional and sensitive areas of the market, such as materials and financials. Investors would be wise to practice being "very conservative" and rotating in and out of assets slowly.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Jamie Dimon on crypto: 'I'd close it down'

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday again criticized cryptocurrency, suggesting that bitcoin and its many cohorts in the $1.6 trillion space should be banned.

"The only true use case for it is criminals, drug traffickers ... money laundering, tax avoidance," the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "If I was the government, I'd close it down."

Earlier this year, Dimon called bitcoin a "hyped-up fraud," a comment he later walked back, and prior to that, a "pet rock."

Under questioning from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Dimon and the heads of other big Wall Street banks all agreed that crypto companies should face the same anti-money laundering regulations as they do.

—Jeff Cox

GDP on track to grow 1.3% in Q4, Atlanta Fed indicator says

The U.S. economy is on track to show only marginal growth in the final quarter of 2023, according to an Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker.

GDPNow, which adjusts projections on a real-time basis according to incoming data, is now pointing to growth of just 1.3% in the October-through-December period, an update Wednesday showed. The latest reading was up from 1.2% in the previous update but well below the initial 2.3% estimate in late October.

Adjustments in the expectations for real spending growth and exports fueled the latest adjustments.

—Jeff Cox