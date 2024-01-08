Asia markets rebound after Monday's sell-off; Tokyo inflation slows further

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose across the board Tuesday, rebounding from a sell-off in the previous session.

Investors assessed December inflation numbers for Japan's capital city of Tokyo, which are a leading indicator for nationwide inflation.

Tokyo's inflation rate slowed to 2.4% in December from 2.6% in the previous month. Core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — remained unchanged at 2.1%, and came in line with expectations.

Australia's retail sales for November 2023 also rose more than expected, gaining 2% month-on-month and beating economists expectations of 1.2% in a Reuters poll.

The country's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.02%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gave up some gains but was still up 1.2%, as trading resumed after a public holiday; the Topix advanced 0.81%.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.29% even as heavyweight Samsung Electronics cut its earnings forecast for the fourth quarter of 2023, while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.81%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 0.34%, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 was up 0.29%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained, boosted by tech shares.

Shares of Nvidia rose 6.4%, reaching an all-time high, and Amazon climbed nearly 2.7% to help pull the Nasdaq higher. Separately, Alphabet shares advanced 2.3%, while Apple added 2.4% after Evercore ISI advised clients to buy last week's dip.

The S&P 500 gained 1.41%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2% to mark the tech-heavy index's best day since Nov. 14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 216.90 points, or 0.58%, settling at 37,683.01.

Australia's retail sales beat expectations in November, powered by Black Friday

Australia's retail sales surged 2% in November compared with the previous month, beating expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

The 2% increase was sharply higher than the 1.2% gain expected by the Reuters poll, and also a reversal from the 0.2% fall in October.

"The strong rise suggests that consumers held back on discretionary spending in October to take advantage of discounts in November," Robert Ewing, ABS head of business statistics at the Australian statistics bureau said.

"Shoppers may have also brought forward some Christmas spending that would usually happen in December," he added.

Samsung forecasts 35% drop in operating profit for fourth quarter, misses expectations

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics said it expects to post a 35% drop in operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing expectations by a wide margin.

Samsung said that for the October-December quarter, operating profit was likely to be 2.8 trillion South Korean won ($2.13 billion), down 35% from the same period a year earlier when the firm reported an operating profit of 4.31 trillion won. Operating profit was 2.43 trillion won in the previous quarter.

The profit forecast fell far short of LSEG's SmartEstimate of 3.7 trillion won, which is weighted more heavily toward expectations of analysts who have been consistently more accurate.

Fourth-quarter revenue likely fell 4.9% from the same period a year ago to 67 trillion won, the firm said in the statement.

Japan's Tokyo inflation slows, core inflation holds steady

The headline inflation rate for Japan's capital city of Tokyo slowed to 2.4% in December, from 2.6% in the month before.

Inflation rate has declined for a second straight month and is at its lowest level in 18 months.

Tokyo's core inflation — which strips out prices of fresh food — remained unchanged at 2.1% in December, and came in line with expectations.

U.S. crude oil falls more than 4% as Saudi price cut renews demand worries

U.S. crude oil fell more than 4% on Monday after Saudi Arabia slashed prices for its key crude product, renewing concerns that global demand is weakening.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February lost $3.04, or 4.12%, to settle at $70.77. The Brent futures contract for March shed $2.64, or 3.35%, to settle at $76.12.

The selloff came after Saudi Aramco slashed prices for Arab Light crude to Asian customers by $2 a barrel.

The Saudis are trying to defend their market share in the face of record U.S. production and cheap barrels from Iran and Russia, said Bob Yawger, energy futures strategist at Mizuho.

"Obviously they're hitting the panic button a little," Yawger told CNBC.

"You're getting closer and closer to a 2020 situation here where they try to claw back market share by cutting everything to bare bones minimum and sparking a price war," he said.

Inflation expectations hit nearly 3-year low, New York Fed survey shows

Consumer inflation expectations continued to trend lower in December, with the one-year outlook hitting its lowest since January 2021, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday.

The central bank's Survey of Consumer Expectations saw expectations decline at the one-year horizon to 3%, down from 3.4% a month ago. The three-year outlook dipped to 2.6% from 3%, while the five-year horizon slipped to 2.5%, down 0.2 percentage point from November.

Expectations for food and rent costs declined, while the outlook for gasoline was unchanged at 4.5%. Household spending expectations nudged down to 5%, off 0.2 percentage point from the previous month.

Nvidia hits fresh high after announcing new AI chips

Nvidia's stock popped more than 4% to trade near an all-time high after revealing three new AI chips aimed at running AI from home. Shares also headed for their best day since August.

The new graphics processing units, known as the RTX 4060 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super and RTX 4080 Super, will range in price between $599 and $999. While primarily designed for gaming, the graphics cards can also power AI applications and run on PCs and laptops.

These chips will also comply with the export controls on China.

Crypto stocks jump as bitcoin hits another 21-month high

Crypto related equities rose Monday afternoon as the price of bitcoin climbed to its highest level since April 2022.

Crypto exchange Coinbase rose 3%, while Block and Robinhood, which also offer bitcoin trading services, added 3% and 5%, respectively. Mining stocks enjoyed bigger gains. Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms advanced 8% each. CleanSpark and Iris Energy both added 6%.

On Monday bitcoin rallied more than 6% to above $47,000 as BlackRock, Grayscale and other potential bitcoin ETF issuers submitted final updates to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including key fee disclosures that bolstered investors confidence that an approval is more likely than not.

