Asia markets all fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell as investors braced for July consumer price index data out from the U.S. on Thursday.

Expectations from economists polled by Reuters are the inflation rate will come in at 3.3%, slightly higher from the 3% seen in June.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.33% and the Topix was down 0.16%. The country saw its July wholesale inflation rate — which measures the price companies charge each other for goods and services — slow to 3.6%, down from a revised figure of 4.3% in June.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded just below the flatline, with South Korea's Kospi was down 0.43% and the Kosdaq lost 0.77%

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 19,168, pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's last close of 19,246.03.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes lost ground, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading losses and shedding 1.17%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.54%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.7%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

A hot CPI reading could disappoint markets, CIO says

Markets are expecting the consumer price index reading to come in softer than expected, according to Bob Doll, chief investment officer or Crossmark Global Investments.

"That's the expectation," he said of a cool reading on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." "The disappointment would be if it goes the other direction."

— Alex Harring

Crude oil hits 9-month high, natgas a 5-month peak — and carry energy stocks up with them

September West Texas Intermediate crude oil contract touched $84.11 a barrel early Wednesday, the highest since mid-November, 2022, while October Brent, the global benchmark, rose to $87.19, or the highest since mid-April.

Meanwhile, September natural gas contracts reached $2.875 per thousand cubic feet, the highest since early March. U.S. natgas production and consumption will hit all-time highs in 2023, the Energy Information Administration said Tuesday, according to a Reuters report.

In reaction, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF jumped more than 2% early Wednesday, led in part by EQT, Coterra, SLB and Diamondback.

Strategas Research technical analyst Chris Verrone told clients in a report early Wednesday that SLB recently made a "new cycle high," and APA Corp., formerly Apache, is on "the breakoput list."

"The persistent offer that dominated the Oil market for much of the last year has evolved into a stealthy bid over recent weeks, also reflected with the renewed strength from Energy shares," Veronne wrote. "Since the July 12th 3.00% CPI print, Energy has carried the flag of leadership, outperforming the next best sector (Financials) by over 300bps."

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla, Michael Bloom

Salesforce, financial stocks drag on Dow

Salesforce and a group of financial stocks were among the worst performing members of the Dow.

The software stock was the worst performer, down around 3%. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and American Express were also among the biggest laggards, with all more than 1% lower.

More than two-thirds of the 30 members traded down. Dow, Inc. was the best performing stock in the average, up nearly 1%.

The index as a whole shed around 0.6%.

— Alex Harring

Earnings season shaping up to be better than expected

More than nine out of every 10 S&P 500 companies have released their quarterly financials in this corporate earnings season as of Wednesday morning. And many have been surprisingly strong.

About four-fifths on companies in the broad index that have already reported have beat average expectations of Wall Street analysts, according to data from FactSet.

While most of this earnings season is in the rearview, some big-name companies have yet to report. One example: Disney is expected after the bell.

— Alex Harring