Japan's Nikkei 225 index hits fresh record high; China trade data awaited

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index hit a fresh record high Thursday, with investors awaiting trade data from Australia and China.

The Nikkei 225 opened 0.8% higher, breaching its previous record of 40,314.64. The broader Topix gained 0.6%, also hitting a record high.

This also follows comments from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated his stance that while the central bank could start cutting rates, it was "not immediately ready."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.26%, also hitting a record high.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.42%, while the Kosdaq inched 0.1% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,565, higher than the HSI's close of 16,438.09 and on pace to extend gains on Wednesday after it rose almost 2%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes regained ground after two straight days of declines, although some names like Apple, Alphabet and Disney sat out of the rally.

The S&P 500 added 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.58%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher by 0.2%, although the blue-chip average was weighed down by a drop of more than 2% in Disney.

— CNBC's Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Aussie owner-occupier home loans fell 2.6% in January from prior month

Jenny Evans | Getty Images News | Getty Images

In Australia, the number of new owner-occupier home loans fell 2.6% in January compared with the prior month, according to data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics released Thursday.

"Although owner-occupier lending has fallen for two months in a row, the growth in trend terms was 1.5% over the year," Mish Tan, ABS head of finance statistics, said.

The new loan commitments for housing fell 3.9%, while personal fixed term lending increased 6%.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Nikkei hits fresh all-time high on Wednesday as energy and financials stocks rise

Japan's Nikkei 225 hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining 0.54% and surpassing its March 4 record of 40,109.23.

The advance was led by energy and financial stocks, although the largest gainer on the Nikkei was motorcycle and heavy-equipment manufacturer Kawasaki Heavy Industries, rising 8.5% within the first half hour of trade.

Other names on the top gainers list included financial services firm Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, and copper ore company Mitsui Mining & Smelting.

— Lim Hui Jie

Bitcoin edges lower as blistering rally cools

Umit Turhan Coskun | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin cooled after a blistering rally this week that saw it briefly rise above a record high.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency edged 0.5% lower to trade at $66,132.42, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin had jumped around 8% in the previous session. Bitcoin touched an all-time high topping $69,210 on Tuesday.

"The boost in liquidity and the prospect of Federal Reserve rate cuts are propelling risk assets. However, given the stretched positioning and significant volatility, prudent risk management is warranted," Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Markets, told CNBC.

U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs started trading earlier this year driving gains in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin supply is also tightening ahead of the late April "halving," an event designed to create scarcity.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: How can foreign investors cash in on India’s growth? Here are the ETFs and stocks to buy

India's economic prospects are shining bright, attracting global investors eager to capitalize on the country's immense growth potential.

The International Monetary Fund expects India's real gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 6.5% in 2024.

However, tapping into these opportunities as a foreign investor is not as straightforward as buying shares listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Limits on foreign ownership, complex tax implications, and corporate governance concerns create barriers.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more about how foreign investors can buy Indian stocks.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Analysts love these value stocks, giving 4 more than 30% upside

Many growth stocks are becoming expensive, prompting some investors to turn to value stocks.

"The S&P 500 at 5,075 with expected earnings growth of 10% for 2024 gives us $243 a share and puts us at 21X earnings - its pricey, plain, and simple," said Brian Szytel, senior managing director of The Bahnsen Group, in late February. The S&P 500 closed around 5,078 on Tuesday.

He said he wouldn't own the index at that level. "I would however, own parts of the market shift to more value-oriented names and believe that rotation that started in 2022 from growth to value will resume. This is a time to earn 'carry', income, and dividends," he said.

Those interested in value stocks can consider the following from CNBC Pro's screen of the Vanguard Value ETF. All have 20% or more upside and a buy rating of at least 50%, with the screen showing their current and 5-year average dividend yields.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Gold hits new intraday all-time high, on pace for another record close

Gold futures for April settled at their highest level ever on Monday — and they're on pace for another record close.

Gold's April-dated futures hit a nominal intraday all-time high of $2,158.40 per ounce during Wednesday's trading session. As long as gold settles in positive territory, this would mean another record close for the commodity.

However, in inflation-adjusted terms, gold's all-time high is $3,460.77 per ounce, which it set in January 1980.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Gina Francolla

Apple tumbles for 6th straight day and has now lost $352 billion this year

Apple shares are falling for a sixth straight day Wednesday, extending a string of losses that began Feb. 28.

The latest decline matches another six-day slide that lasted from Feb. 12 to Feb. 20.

Apple has now declined 5.5% this week alone, bringing the year-to-date loss to almost 12%.

How much is that 12% worth in dollars and cents? Apple's market value has plunged $352 billion to $2.63 trillion in 2024, allowing Microsoft to overtake it as the largest company ($2.99 trillion) in the U.S.

— Scott Schnipper

Powell reiterates Fed is not ready to cut rates yet

In prepared remarks to be delivered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank was not yet ready to start cutting interest rates.

"In considering any adjustments to the target range for the policy rate, we will carefully assess the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," Powell said. "The Committee does not expect that it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent."

He also said rate policy is "likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year."

— Fred Imbert