Asia markets poised to track Wall Street declines, investors await India factory activity data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to fall Wednesday after Wall Street saw the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P500 indexes tumble on the first trading day of the year.

Investors in Asia await India's factory activity data from S&P Global for December, while oil prices will also be closely watched following Iran's deployment of a destroyer to the Red Sea that has ratcheted up tensions in the region.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.9% after nearing its all-time high on Tuesday, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,687, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,788.55.

Japan's markets are closed until Thursday. Japan Airlines flight collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, causing five deaths.

The Coast Guard aircraft was headed to Niigata prefecture to provide relief for the recent earthquake that hit Japan on New Year's Day, according to initial reports.

Overnight in the U.S. the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.63% and the S&P500 slid 0.57%.

Apple shares fell more than 3% after Barclays downgraded the Magnificent Seven stock to "underweight."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to stay afloat as defensive stocks such as Johnson & Johnson and Merck gained.

Aussie stocks retreat from record high, down nearly 1%

Stocks in Australia were off to a weak start Wednesday, with the main S&P/ASX 200 index down nearly 1% moments after the open.

The index hit an all-time high on an intraday basis in the previous session at 7,632.70.

Australia stocks ended 2023 with gains of 7.84%, and were among Asia-Pacific markets that wrapped up the year on a positive note.

Stocks have been boosted by hopes that the Reserve Bank of Australia will no longer be hiking interest rates after the central bank held rates steady at its last meeting of 2023, partly driven by the Federal Reserve's more dovish tilt.

The Aussie dollar edged 0.06% higher on the day.

Oil prices fall as traders monitor rising Red Sea tensions

Oil prices fell on Tuesday as traders monitored rising tensions in the Red Sea, amid a backdrop of record U.S. production and faltering demand in China.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February lost $1.27, or 1.77%, to settle at $70.38 a barrel. The Brent contract for March shed $1.15, or 1.49%, to trade at $75.89.

Crude prices had jumped more than 2% earlier in the trading session on escalating tensions in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade chokepoint.

Danish shipping giant Maersk said Tuesday it will pause shipping through the Red Sea until further notice after one of its vessels came under attack by militants over the weekend.

"The market is basically saying 'we will wait and see until something happens,'" Helima Croft with RBC Capital Markets told CNBC on Tuesday. "But it's really getting much more serious every day," she said of tensions in the region.

S&P 500 finishes lower, with Nasdaq cinching worst day since October

After finishing 2023 with a bang, the S&P 500 finished its first trading day of the new year in the red.

The 500-stock benchmark slid 0.57% to settle at 4,742.83, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.63% to close at 14,765.94, notching its worst day since October.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, gained 25 points, or 0.07%, to 37,715.04. It had earlier gained as much as 100 points and lost nearly 194 during the day's trading session.

Manufacturing PMI falls in December, S&P Global says

The U.S. manufacturing sector shrank more than expected in December, according to a new purchasing manager's index from S&P Global.

The Manufacturing PMI came in at 47.9 in December, down from 49.4 in November and below the 48.2 expected by economists, according to Dow Jones. A decline in new orders was one of the factors that weighed on the PMI.

"Given current order book trends, the overall picture from the survey is one of supply exceeding demand for many goods, which points to downside risks to production, employment and prices as we head into 2024," Chris Williams, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in the release.

Cyber stocks under pressure

As tech stocks slide on the first trading day of 2024, cyber security stocks are performing worse than the Nasdaq.

Several ETFs tracking the theme were down 2% or more on the day, including the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) and the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG). The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) fell 2.3%.

Some of the biggest cybersecurity stocks saw even larger declines, with Crowdstrike and Zscaler each falling more than 3%.

