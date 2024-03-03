Japan's Nikkei smashes 40,000 point barrier, Asia markets poised to track Wall Street gains

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 40,000 mark on Monday, setting a new record high to lead gains in Asia, after the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Investors will also be watching China's "Two Sessions" meetings today.

The "Two Sessions" refer to the concurrent annual meetings of China's legislature, the National People's Congress, and the country's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

At the meetings, China premier Li Qiang is expected to deliver the government's work report, which details economic and policy goals for the world's second-largest economy, including its gross domestic product growth target.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the week close to the flatline, after hitting an all-time closing high of 7,745.6 on Friday.

In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to open slightly down, with futures at 16,586 compared to its last close of 16,589.44.

On the commodities front, oil prices rose slightly, with West Texas Intermediate crude prices briefly crossing the $80 mark for the first time in four months as oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside other key OPEC+ producers, said they would extend voluntary crude supply cuts until the end of the second quarter.

On Friday in the U.S., the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 1.14% to 16,274.94, notching a new high of 16,302.24 during the session. A day earlier, the index closed at its first record since November 2021.

The S&P 500 added 0.80% to 5,137.08 for its first close above the 5,100 threshold, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.23%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report

Tech leads weekly sector gains

Igor Golovniov | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The technology sector rose around 2.4% this week as the S&P 500's top-performing sector. NetApp surged 20.2% to lead the sector's gains.

Consumer discretionary was the following best sector, rising 2.1%.

Meanwhile, health care, which fell 1.1%, was the biggest underperformer week to date.

— Hakyung Kim

There's still upside ahead for the equity rally, Citi says

With all three major stock indexes notching their fourth straight month of gains, it's fair to ask if the equity rally has run too hot, too fast.

But all things considered, the bubble hasn't grown to enormous proportions, Citi said.

"The current equity bubble is not (yet) overly large in terms of price appreciation, duration, valuation, or sentiment. Some are disputing whether it is a bubble in the first place given the expectations of strong earnings growth," said Citi's Dirk Willer. "We therefore think the market likely has further room to run."

He added that he remains bullish on U.S. equities, particularly technology stocks.

— Lisa Kailai Han

U.S. crude tops $80 for first time since November before OPEC+ decision

David Mcnew | Reuters

U.S. crude oil futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly four months, as signs point to a tightening market ahead of an OPEC+ decision on production cuts.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April gained more than 2%, or $1.78, to $80.04 a barrel, while May Brent futures added 2.15%, or $1.76, to $83.67 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark booked a second consecutive monthly gain in February as near-month contracts traded at a premium to later months, typically a sign of a tightening oil market.

OPEC+ is considering rolling over its production cuts through the second quarter and possibly the end of the year, three sources in the organization told Reuters this week. The cartel and its allies are expected to make a decision on the reductions in the first week of March, sources told Reuters.

— Spencer Kimball