Japan's Nikkei 225 leads losses in Asia after key Wall Street benchmarks clock worst day in 2 months

Asia-Pacific markets were largely lower Friday, after Wall Street benchmarks the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 suffered their worst day in nearly two months on downbeat Microsoft earnings forecast and Meta results.

Traders in Asia await a slate of economic data from the region.

The reading for Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index for October is estimated to come at 49.7, according to a Reuters poll of economists, compared with September's 49.3, but still in the contraction territory.

A reading below 50 shows contaction in manufacturing, while above that indicates expansion.

Australia's third-quarter producer prices index climbed 3.9% year on year, sharply lower than 4.8% reading in the previous quarter, according to data from Australian Bureau of Statistics on Friday. Quarter on quarter, the index rose 0.9% compared with a 1% rise in previous quarter.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell more than 2% on open, while the broad-based Topix dropped 1.4%. The Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark policy rate at 0.25% on Thursday.

In South Korea, the Kospi index lost 0.45% and the Kosdaq index declined 1.30%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,432, pointing to a rebound from its last close at 20,317.33.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 kicked off trading 1% lower.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes dropped.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.86% to finish at 5,705.45 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.76% to close at 18,095.15 — both recorded their biggest one-day losses since Sept. 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.9% to end at 41,763.46.

That marked the final trading day of a choppy month on Wall Street, with the 30-stock Dow recording monthly losses of 1.3%, S&P 500 declining 1% and the Nasdaq slipping 0.5%, amid heightened uncertainty ahead of the U.S. Presidential election and the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

Gold slides, heading for first losing session in five

Gold futures pulled back roughly 2% on Thursday and headed for their worst day since July.

Spot gold also pulled back 2% and headed for its first losing session in five. For the month, bullion has advanced about 5%.

U.S. crude oil closes nearly 1% higher as OPEC+ could delay production boost

U.S. crude oil futures closed nearly 1% higher on Thursday, as OPEC+ could delay its planned output boost and gasoline demand picked up in the U.S.

U.S. crude oil gained 65 cents, or 0.95%, to settle at $69.26 per barrel, while Brent futures rose by 61 cents, or 0.84%, to close at $73.16 a barrel.

Sources told Reuters that OPEC+ could delay its output hike planned for December by a month or more. The prospect of higher supplies next year has weighed on prices recently.

U.S. gasoline inventories also fell by 2.7 million barrels last week, signaling an uptick in demand.

Oil prices are down more than 3% this week after selling off steeply Monday in the wake of Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran. Israel spared the Islamic Republic's oil facilities, providing some relief for an oil market that had been on edge over the risk of a supply disruption.

Futures are higher

Stock futures were up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. Dow and S&P 500 futures both inched higher by 0.1%.

