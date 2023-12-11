Japan stocks lead Asia markets higher ahead of Fed's final meeting of 2023

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets edged higher Tuesday, with Japan stocks leading gains for a second straight session ahead of the final U.S. Federal Reserve meeting of the year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 traded 0.61% higher, after closing up 1.6% in the previous session. The broader Topix rose 0.28%.

Japan's producer prices rise faster than expected in November

Producer prices in Japan rose at a faster-than-expected pace in November, notching a 0.3% gain year-on-year compared with the 0.1% rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The 0.3% rise in the corporate price goods index was lower than October's revised figure of 0.9%, and the slowest rate of growth recorded since February 2021.

The CGPI measures the prices of goods and services traded in the corporate sector.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices climbed 0.2%, reversing from a 0.3% fall in October.

— Lim Hui Jie

The Fed's two-day meeting kicks off Tuesday, and the U.S. central bank is expected to maintain the Federal Funds rate steady in the 5.25%-5.5% range.

The Japanese yen showed some strength against the dollar, trading about 0.1% higher at 146.04 as investors will be keenly watching the impact of the Fed's decision on the dollar/yen pair.

Market players will also assess the U.S. November inflation figures out late Tuesday, which are expected to come in at 3.1%, according to a Reuters poll. This figure is slightly lower than the 3.2% seen in October.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%, and was on pace for its highest level since September.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.28%, while the smaller Kosdaq index slipped marginally below the flatline.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded off a one-year low to gain 0.48%, but the mainland Chinese CSI 300 index fell 0.28%

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes advanced, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recording its third straight day of gains.

The Dow advanced 0.43% to close at its highest since January 2022, while the S&P500 rose 0.39% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.20%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: 'Top conviction call:' Analysts say it's time to get back into oil — and name stocks to buy

Energy stocks been laggards for much of this year, and were the only sector not to rise in the hot November rally — but some analysts are still bullish.



In fact, Louis Navellier, chairman and founder of Navellier & Associates, said energy is his "top conviction call" right now.



He and Citi named the stocks they like.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.



— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: S&P 500 hit a new high for 2023. Will the rally last? Here's HSBC forecast

The S&P 500 index hit a new high for 2023 last week, crossing the 4,600 level and continuing its rally since early November. The key question for investors now is whether this momentum can be sustained in the future.

In addition to using historical data, HSBC used artificial intelligence to analyze the language used in most recent quarterly earnings calls to predict stock market performance.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

More than 50 S&P 500 companies make fresh 52-week highs

A slew of S&P 500 names reached their highest levels in a year Monday, as the market tried to keep its six-week winning streak going. Overall, 52 S&P 500 components made new 52-week highs. Here's a look at some of them:

— Fred Imbert, Chris Hayes

Inflation outlook hits lowest since April 2021, New York Fed survey shows

Expectations for inflation over the next year hit their lowest level in more than 2½ years, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday.

The Survey of Consumer Expectations for November showed the one-year median outlook dipped to 3.4%, a 0.2 percentage point drop from October and the lowest since April 2021. Median expectations at the three- and five-year horizons were changed at 3% and 2.7% respectively.

However, the results jibe with other surveys such as the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment reading which showed the one-year outlook plunging to 3.1%, that survey's lowest since March 2021.

As part of the results, the year-ahead expectations for changed in gas prices fell 0.5 percentage point to 4.5%, while the outlook for food costs fell 0.3 percentage point to 5.3%.

—Jeff Cox

Crypto stocks slide, dragged by bitcoin price

Shares of crypto-related equities tumbled on Monday as the price of bitcoin headed for its worst day since August.

Crypto exchange operator Coinbase and bitcoin proxy Microstrategy fell about 6% each while bitcoin miners dropped double digits. Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, the largest mining stocks, lost 12% and 11%, respectively. Wall Street favorite CleanSpark and Iris Energy were down by 15% and 11%, respectively.

Bitcoin slid 4.8% to $41,793.00, according to Coin Metrics, after topping $44,000 last week for the first time since April 2022.

— Tanaya Macheel

Oil prices largely flat as investors remain wary

Oil prices were were little change Monday as investors navigate growing production with softening demand.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for January rose 9 cents, or .13%, to settle at $71.32 a barrel. The Brent crude contract for February gained 19 cents, or .25%, to settle at $76.03 a barrel.

Oil futures have booked seven straight week of losses amid record production in the U.S., a weakening economy in China, and a lack of confidence in the ability of OPEC+ to balance the market.

— Spencer Kimball