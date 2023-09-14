Asia markets rise ahead of key data from China

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets climbed ahead of key economic data out of China, which could give clues on the trajectory of the world's second largest economy.

China will release August data for its house prices, unemployment rate and retail sales, as well as urban investment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.06%, while the Topix continued to push new 33-year highs and gained 0.98%. Most notably, shares of investment holding company Softbank surged over 3%, after shares of subsidiary Arm surged almost 25% on the Nasdaq.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.56%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.65%, while the Kosdaq was flat.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,171, higher than the HSI's last close of 18,047.92.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended higher as core producer price index in the U.S. climbed by 0.2% in August, in line with expectations.

The overall producer price index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.7%, higher than the 0.4% estimate and the biggest monthly gain since June 2022.

The Dow notched its best day since Aug. 7 , climbing 0.96%. The S&P 500 gained about 0.84%, while the Nasdaq Composite moved 0.81% higher.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Brian Evans contributed to this report

CNBC Pro: Alibaba and more: CLSA names 3 of the ‘cheapest AI plays’ worldwide — giving two over 50% upside

Analysts at capital markets and investment group CLSA picked three global stocks they expect will benefit from the "lucrative potential" of artificial intelligence.

"We estimate the global AI market could reach $1 trillion by 2026, with generative AI, the next big driver of productivity and innovation, making up $100 billion," the analysts said in a note.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Big financial names gain Thursday amid return of large IPOs

Financial giants Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley saw their shares rise Thursday, during what could mark the resurgence of large tech IPOs.

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan added more than 2%, while Morgan Stanley gained 1.7%.

Chip maker Arm made its public trading debut Thursday, marking 2023's biggest listing. Instacart and Klaviyo are also expected to list as soon as next week.

The rise in IPOs is particularly significant for Goldman, which is more exposed to investment banking than its peers.

— Hakyung Kim, Hugh Son

CNBC Pro: Barclays reveals top picks and ‘names that screen poorly’ in global tech

Analysts at Barclays have picked their "potential" winners and losers amongst consumer technology companies, naming stocks set to do well – or badly – when factors such as the ease of replicating selection, logistical intensity and the value of the good are taken into consideration.

"We think it's still too early to declare the AI (artificial intelligence) "winners" and "losers" in the consumer internet space. Instead, we think the right thing for investors to do at pivotal times like today is to focus on previous major shifts in technology," the analysts wrote in a Sept. 12 note entitled "a framework for generative AI success in consumer internet."

What are the stocks to watch out for?

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

August wholesale inflation data comes in hotter than expected

Wholesale inflation data for August in hotter than expected, rising 0.7% for the month. That came in ahead of the 0.4% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Excluding food and energy, the figure rose 0.2% for the month and in line with estimates.

Retail sales also came in above expectations, rising 0.6% in August from July. That came in ahead of the 0.1% increase expected by economists. Excluding autos, retail sales increased 0.6% in August, versus the 0.4% increase expected.

— Samantha Subin

CNBC Pro: Cash vs. stocks: The pros weigh in on whether staying in cash still a good idea

Many investors have chosen to remain in cash for a while as yields get ever higher this year.

Yields have risen sharply since 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve started to raise interest rates aggressively to combat inflation. In May, the yield on the 30-day U.S. Treasury bill climbed above 5%, and it's remained there since, Wells Fargo Investment Institute said in an Aug. 28 note.

The pros weigh in on whether it's a good idea to stay in cash for the remainder of the year.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Energy stocks climb on the back of higher oil prices

The energy sector led the market gains on Thursday on the back of high oil prices. The sector rose 1.3%, becoming one of the best performing S&P groupings. Hess Corp., ONEOK and Marathon Oil all climbed at least 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 1.8% to $90.12 per barrel, topping the $90 threshold for the first time since November 2022. Brent crude was up 1.9%, at $93.62, reaching a 10-month high. Oil prices jumped as expectations of a tighter supply grew.

— Yun Li

A broad-based advance in the S&P 500, energy outperforms

The S&P 500 advance was broad-based with 409 names trading in positive territory in midday trading Thursday. All 11 sectors in the major average were in the green. The broader index was last higher by about 0.5%.

Energy was the leading S&P 500 sector, rising more than 1.2% after a rise in oil prices. In fact, WTI Crude prices hit their highest point since Nov. 2022 after topping $90 a barrel. Marathon Oil and EOG Resources shares were higher by more than 2%, each.

Real estate and materials sectors were the second and third best-performing sector, up 1.2% and 1%, respectively.

Health care, consumer staples and financials stocks were the laggards.

— Sarah Min