Asia markets track Wall Street gains overnight, China manufacturing data on tap

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets tracked Wall Street gains overnight, while investors awaited manufacturing data from China.

While most Asia stock markets were lower on Thursday, China's CSI 300 closed almost 2% higher at 3,516.08 ahead of its purchasing managers' index reading for February.

Official data is expected to show manufacturing PMI at 49.1, according to a Reuters Poll forecast. The private Caixin manufacturing final PMI is expected to come in at 50.6.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, while below that denotes a contraction.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.72% at open, while the broader Topix index added 0.50%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 inched 0.1% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,455, pointing to a lower open compared to the HSI's close of 16,511.44.

South Korea markets were shut for Movement Day holiday.

Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite clocked its first closing record since November 2021 on Thursday as tech and chip stocks rallied.

The tech-heavy index ended with gains of 0.90% to close at an all-time high at 16,091.92. The S&P 500 also closed at a record, rising 0.52% to hit 5,096.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked higher by 0.12%.

Data overnight showed, U.S. inflation rose in line with expectations in January, according to a key gauge the Federal Reserve uses to assess inflation.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy costs rose 0.4% in January and 2.8% from a year earlier, in line with the Dow Jones consensus estimates.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report

Japan's jobless rate remains unchanged in January

Japan's unemployment rate remained the same in January compared with the previous month, according to government data.

The jobless rate was at 2.4% in January, the same as in December. It matched Reuters poll estimates.

A separate reading showed the jobs-to-applicants ratio was unchanged at 1.27 in January.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

— Lee Ying Shan

— Ganesh Rao

Nasdaq closes at all-time high Thursday

U.S. stocks finished Thursday's trading session in the green, with the Nasdaq Composite recording a record-high closing level.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.9% to end at an all-time closing high of 16,091.92.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 47 points, or 0.1%, at 38,996.39. The S&P 500 added 0.5% and also finished at a record close at 5,096.27.

— Hakyung Kim

Miners are sitting the bitcoin rally out but still tracking for monster February gains

Bitcoin miners slid in the final two trading days of February, pushing them into the red for the week, but were still set to post huge gains for the month.

Marathon Digital dropped 15% on Thursday, while Riot Platforms fell 10%. CleanSpark and Cipher Mining were lower by 9% and 8%, respectively, and Iris Energy retreated 3%. Nearly all mining stocks are down for the week, with the exception of CleanSpark, which is trading just above the flat line.

Those moves came as bitcoin appeared to take a pause from this week's rally. Still, the cryptocurrency is about to notch a 45% gain for February and is on pace for a 21% weekly gain.

Similarly, miners have soared this month. Marathon is on pace for a 47% February gain, Iris Energy is up 48% and Riot has advanced nearly 30%. CleanSpark is on track for a 106% monthly gain.

— Tanaya Macheel

Oil posts monthly gain as OPEC+ expected to extend cuts, inflation rises as expected

Crude oil futures are headed for a second consecutive monthly gain as OPEC+ is expected to extend its production cuts and the latest inflation data was in line with expectations.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for April lost 28 cents, or 0.36%, to settle $78.26 a barrel. The April Brent contract, which expires Thursday, fell 6 cents or 0.07% to settle at $83.62 a barrel.

U.S. and Brent gained 3% and 2.3% respectively for the month.

— Spencer Kimball