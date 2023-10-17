Asia markets little changed ahead of key China data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were little changed in early Wednesday trading as investors look to key economic data from China.

China will release its third-quarter gross domestic product data. Economists expect the country's economy to report growth of 4.4%, according to a Reuters poll.

The world's second-largest economy will also release its industrial output and retail sales data for September, as well as its urban unemployment rate.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.08% higher, ahead of its unemployment figures on Thursday. The unemployment rate is one of the key metrics that the Reserve Bank of Australia considers when setting its monetary policy.

Japan's markets are trading close to the flatline, with the Nikkei 225 down just 0.1% and the Topix gaining marginally.

South Korea's Kospi was down marginally as well, with the Kosdaq slipping 0.15%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,782, also pointing to a slightly stronger open compared with the HSI's last close of 17,773.34.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 closed near the flat line on Tuesday, slipping just 0.01% as investors analyzed the latest bond yield moves and the corporate earnings season gained steam.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield topped 4.8%, reaching its highest level since Oct. 6 — when it traded at 4.887%. The move followed U.S. retail sales data that came in hotter than economists surveyed by Dow Jones had anticipated.

The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.25%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.04%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Chipmaker stocks fall as U.S. tightens restrictions on exports to China

Popular chipmakers stocks slumped on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Commerce said it plans to tighten its restrictions on the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Nvidia shares shed 7%, while Advanced Micro Devices dropped about 4%. Marvell Technology, Intel and Broadcom lost about 3% each.

The U.S. government said that the new rules aim to close loopholes that emerged following last year's curb on AI chip exports.

— Samantha Subin, Kif Leswing

Fed's Barkin backs patient approach to interest rate policy

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said Tuesday he supported his colleagues' decision not to hike rates in September and believes the central bank can be patient from here.

"We have time to see if we have done enough, or whether there's more work to do," said Barkin, a nonvoting member this year of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said in remarks to real estate professionals.

Speaking the same day that a Commerce Department report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales in September, he said some of the data showing robust spending and growth doesn't jibe with his on-the-ground observations that demand is slowing.

—Jeff Cox

Retail sales rise 0.7% in September

In another sign of U.S. economic resiliency, retail sales rose 0.7%. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a 0.3% increase. Excluding autos, sales increased by 0.6%. That was also above expectations.

— Fred Imbert

Goldman Sachs raises growth outlook for third quarter

Third-quarter economic growth should be even better than expected due to a surprisingly resilient consumer, Goldman Sachs said Tuesday.

Following a retail sales report that easily topped forecasts, the Wall Street firm boosted its third-quarter GDP outlook by 0.3 percentage point to 4%, which would be the strongest growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Commerce Department earlier reported in its advance estimate that sales grew by 0.7% in September, which Goldman said helped raise its domestic final sales growth outlook to 2.8% for the quarter.

—Jeff Cox