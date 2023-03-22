Asia Markets Set to Fall After Fed Raises Rates; Hong Kong Bucks the Trend

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are headed for a fall on Thursday, following Wall Street reaction overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points.

The central bank's kept its terminal rate forecast at 5.1%, which means that only one more rate hike is expected this year before rates peak.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.77%, and Japanese markets are set to follow in the same direction. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 27,040, and its counterpart in Osaka at 27,010, compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,466.61.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

However, the Hang Seng index looks set to buck the trend and open higher, with Hang Seng futures at 19,762 compared to the index's last close at 19,591.43.

Overnight in the US, all three major indexes posted losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by over 500 points, or 1.63, while the S&P 500 saw a larger fall of 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Tanaya Macheel, Jeff Cox and Yun Li contributed to this report

Fed raises interest rates 25 basis points

The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rate by another 25 basis points, in line with Wall Street's predictions.

This marks the central bank's ninth hike since it began raising rates in March 2022, as well as its first announcement following the recent fallout in the banking sector. The increase takes the benchmark federal funds rate to a target range between 4.75%-5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee said in a post-meeting statement that it "will closely monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy." Fed projections call for just one more hike this year.

— Hakyung Kim

Yellen says not considering blanket insurance' for deposits

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that the FDIC was not considering providing "blanket insurance" for banking deposits, according to Reuters. Yellen made the remarks at a hearing of a U.S. Senate appropriations subcommittee.

Yellen said the administration was not considering expanding bank deposit guarantees beyond the current limit of $250,000, Reuters reported. Some investors was hoping such an expansion would help prevent the crisis from spreading further.

— Yun Li

Financial conditions have tightened more than the market shows, Powell says

Financial conditions seem to have tightened more than the U.S. benchmark indexes indicate, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during Wednesday's press conference.

"The traditional indexes are focused a lot on rates and equities, and they don't necessarily capture lending conditions," Powell said when asked what financial situation would warrant an interest rate cut, especially if credit conditions were to further tighten. Concerns of a credit crunch, which occurs when banks significantly tighten their lending standards, have grown amid the banking crisis.

If tighter lending conditions are sustained, Powell acknowledged that could easily have a significant macroeconomic impact which would be factored into the Fed's policy decisions.

"The question for us though is how significant will that be and what would be the extent of it and what would be the duration of it," he said, adding that "rate cuts are not in our base case."

— Pia Singh

Megacap tech stocks rise as yields fall

Megacap tech stocks rose Wednesday as rates declined and the Federal Reserve implemented a 25 basis point hike.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite traded 0.4% higher, led by Meta Platforms, Apple, Microsoft and Oracle, up least 1% each. Nvidia jumped 4%. These stocks have benefitted in recent weeks from a downtick in yields, with higher rates tending to make future profits appear less valuable.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note last traded 18 basis points lower at 3.998%.

— Samantha Subin