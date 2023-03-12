Japan's Topix Falls 2%, Leads Losses in Asia as U.S. Seeks to Stem Risk From Silicon Valley Bank

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Monday as U.S. regulators announced plans to backstop both depositors and financial institutions associated with Silicon Valley Bank, seen as a move to stem further systemic risk.

Silicon Valley Bank last week was shuttered by regulators, after customers withdrew a staggering $42 billion of deposits by the end of Thursday.

In Japan, the Topix fell 2.19%, leading losses in the region as shares of Softbank saw a drop of more than 2% as investors continued to assess contagion fears. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.76%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.68%, with banks continuing to see declines.

The Kospi dropped 0.75% and the Kosdaq was 1.73% lower as South Korean officials over the weekend reportedly voiced concerns of greater market volatility ahead from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.68% and the Hang Seng Tech index rose 1.64%. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component climbed 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite was up 0.36%.

The National People's Congress is slated to conclude with a scheduled press conference by newly appointed Premier Li Qiang.

Overnight, stock futures of the major US indexes jumped on Sunday evening after the backstop announcement, with the S&P 500 futures gaining 1.18% and Nasdaq 100 futures up 1.35%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were also up by 277 points.

—CNBC's Jeff Cox, Tanaya Macheel, and Yun Li contributed to this report.

Silicon Valley Bank's China venture says balance sheet is 'independent'

The China joint venture of shuttered bank Silicon Valley Bank said its operations have been "independent and stable" amid the collapse of its U.S. parent last week

SPD Silicon Valley Bank is a 50-50 joint venture between Silicon Valley Bank and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The bank said in a statement on its website that it "has always operated in a stable manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, with a standard governance framework and independent balance sheet."

"As China's first technology bank, SPD Silicon Valley is committed to serving Chinese science and technology companies, and always follows Chinese regulations for stable operations," the bank added.

— Lim Hui Jie

Biden tweets regulators reached 'solution' that protects' U.S. financial system

President Joe Biden tweeted that U.S. regulators have reached a "solution" regarding issues related to Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

At my direction, @SecYellen and my National Economic Council Director worked with banking regulators to address problems at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.



I’m pleased they reached a solution that protects workers, small businesses, taxpayers, and our financial system. https://t.co/CxcdvLVP6l — President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2023

"The American people and American businesses can have confidence that their bank deposits will be there when they need them," he said in a Twitter thread.

"I'm firmly committed to holding those responsible for this mess fully accountable and to continuing our efforts to strengthen oversight and regulation of larger banks so that we are not in this position again," Biden wrote in a tweet.

— Jihye Lee

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

Silicon Valley Bank fallout unlikely to impact Asia growth outlook: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs' chief Asia-Pacific economist Andrew Tilton said the region's economic outlook is unlikely to be affected from the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

"To the degree that this is addressed relatively quickly by regulators and doesn't spread to additional entities beyond the ones that have been noted so far, then we're less likely to see a significant impact on Asia growth outlook," Tilton told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

He reiterated the firm's forecast for China's economy and emphasized that it will be mostly driven by the reopening after its zero-Covid policy.

"We continue to expect 5.5% growth for China this year, mostly driven by the reopening and probably less sensitive to this particular issue," Tilton said.

— Jihye Lee

Dick Bove says depositors have lost faith in American banks

Veteran bank analyst Dick Bove said American banks have lost credibility with average investors due to what he described as "accounting tricks," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"The accounting of banking in the United States is garbage," he said. Banks are using "accounting gimmickry to avoid indicating what the true equity is in these banks," he added.

Bove further noted that the problems around Silicon Valley Bank's collapse was led by Federal Direct Loans.

"They have $110 billion of investments in U.S. government-backed securities, the treasuries, the mortgage-backed securities," he said. "It isn't the loans that created the problem, it is the U.S.-backed securities that created the problem."

— Jihye Lee

Regulatory backstop for SVB failure aimed at protecting the economy, officials say

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg issued a joint statement Sunday night explaining their reasoning for devising a plan to backstop depositors and protect financial institutions with money at Silicon Valley Bank.

"We are taking decisive actions to protect the U.S. economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system," the statement said. "This step will ensure that the U.S. banking system continues to perform its vital roles of protecting deposits and providing access to credit to households and businesses in a manner that promotes strong and sustainable economic growth."

Silicon Valley Bank failed Friday, marking the biggest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis. This then raised concern over other banks that could be seeing similar risks.

"The U.S. banking system remains resilient and on a solid foundation, in large part due to reforms that were made after the financial crisis that ensured better safeguards for the banking industry," the officials said in a statement.

"Those reforms combined with today's actions demonstrate our commitment to take the necessary steps to ensure that depositors' savings remain safe," they added.

— Fred Imbert

Cryptocurrencies jump with stock futures, even after closure of Signature Bank

Crypto climbed with stocks as U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to assure depositors at Silicon Valley Bank would get their money after the bank's spectacular collapse Friday.

Bitcoin and ether each jumped about 7% after 6:30 p.m. ET, according to Coin Metrics.

The moves came even as New York's Signature Bank was closed by the New York State Department of Financial Services Sunday, according to a joint statement by the Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC.

Signature Bank was another famously crypto-friendly institution and the next biggest one next to Silvergate, which announced its impending liquidation last week.

Its closure adds to fears by crypto investors and entrepreneurs that the industry is being de-risked from the U.S. banking system, leaving it without "on-ramps" that allow fiat money to flow into crypto assets. Silvergate and Signature helped solve this problem by creating easy banking services and payment platforms for crypto companies.

Wall Street analysts Friday had maintained buy ratings on Signature Bank, despite the bad news about its peers earlier in the week.

— Tanaya Macheel

Futures jump after regulators announce backstop of SVB depositors

Futures extended their gains just before 6:30 p.m. ET after U.S. regulators unveiled a plan to stem the damage from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Dow futures were last higher by 297 points, or 0.9%. S&P 500 futures jumped 1.1% and Nasdaq Composite futures advanced 1.2%.

— Tanaya Macheel